Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 May 2020: Apply for 800+ DRDO RAC, Assam Police, NHM Assam and DDA

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 May 2020 for 800+ more than vacancies in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Assam Police, National Health Mission (NHM) Assam and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Scientist B in Group ‘A’ (Gazetted) technical service. Graduate engineers and postgraduates in Science including students who are appearing or have appeared in their final year examination can apply through RAC website i.e. rac.gov.in.DRDO RAC 2020 online application window will be activated till 10 July 2020 at rac.gov.in.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2020: 167 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online for Scientist Posts @rac.gov.in

Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam Police has opened the application for the post Stenographer and Junior Assistant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Assam Police Steno and Jr Assistant Recruitment 2020 through online mode. They can submit their application on slrbpassam.in on or before 15 June 2020.

Assam Police Recruitment m.in2020: Application Open for 204 Junior Assistant and Steno Posts, Apply @slrbpassa

National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has invited applications for the Medical Officer posts. Eligible persons can attend walk-in-interview on 16 May 2020.

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: Walk-in for 100 Medical Officer Posts till 16 May

DDA 2020 Junior Secretariat Assistant 292 Vacancies-Check Eligibility & Recruitment Process: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the registration date for the recruitment of 629 vacancies till 15th May 2020. Eligible candidates can apply at DDA’s official website, i.e., dda.org.in. Candidates can also apply for multiple posts, as per eligibility. In this article, we have shared the complete details of DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Post including the recruitment process, application process, vacancies, eligibility criteria and Selection Procedure.

DDA 2020 Junior Secretariat Assistant 292 Vacancies: 12th Pass apply @dda.org.in till May 15, Check Eligibility & Recruitment Process

DDA 2020 Stenographer (Grade D) 100 Vacancies-Check Eligibility & Recruitment Process: The Online Registration Date for Delhi Development Authority (DDA) 2020 Exam for the recruitment of 629 vacancies has been extended till 15th May 2020 and eligible candidates can apply at DDA’s official website - dda.org.in. Candidates can also apply for multiple posts, as per eligibility. In this article, we have shared the complete details of DDA Stenographer Grade D Post including the recruitment process, application process, vacancies, eligibility criteria and Selection Procedure.