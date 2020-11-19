Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 November 2020: Apply for 1500+ AAVIN, NCRTC, Bihar UDHD, Government of Mizoram and NHM Assam

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 November 2020 for 1500+ more than vacancies in The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (AAVIN), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Ltd, The Urban Development and Housing Department (UDHD) Government of Bihar, Directorate of Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs (Mizoram Social Welfare Department) Government of Mizoram and National Health Mission (NHM) Assam Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Capital Region Transport Corporation Ltd.

Post Name: Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts

Vacancies: 52

Last Date: 04 December 2020

4. Organization: Directorate of Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs, Government of Mizoram

Post Name: Clerk, Sweeper, Nurse and Other Posts

Vacancies: 161

Last Date: 27 November 2020

3. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Assam

Post Name: Registrar/Demonstrator/Resident Physician Posts

Vacancies: 415

Last Date: 05 December 2020

2. Organization: The Urban Development and Housing Department (UDHD), Government of Bihar

Post Name: Junior Engineer (JE) Posts

Vacancies: 442

Last Date: 07 December 2020

1. Organization: The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (AAVIN)

Post Name: Senior Factory Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 460

Last Date: 05 December 2020