Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 March 2021: Apply for 1700+ UPPRPB, ALIMCO, Kurnool District, UPMRC and HPPSC
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 24 March 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 March 2021 for more than 1700+ vacancies in Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Kurnool District, Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited and Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Kurnool District
Post Name: Paramedical Ophthalmic Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 34
Last Date: 27 March 2021
4. Organization: Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO)
Post Name: Manager, DY Manager, Jr Manager, Asst Manager & Other Posts
Vacancies: 37
Last Date: 16 April 2021
3. Organization: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)
Post Name: Range Forest Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) Posts
Vacancies: 45
Last Date: 19 April 2021
2. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited
Post Name: Assistant Manager, Station Controller and Other Posts
Vacancies: 292
Last Date: 02 April 2021
1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
Post Name: Clerk, PSI Confidential and ASI Accounts Posts
Vacancies: 1329
Last Date: 31 May 2021