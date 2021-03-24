Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 March 2021: Apply for 1700+ UPPRPB, ALIMCO, Kurnool District, UPMRC and HPPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 March 2021 for more than 1700+ vacancies in Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Kurnool District, Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited and Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Kurnool District

Post Name: Paramedical Ophthalmic Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 34

Last Date: 27 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO)

Post Name: Manager, DY Manager, Jr Manager, Asst Manager & Other Posts

Vacancies: 37

Last Date: 16 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)

Post Name: Range Forest Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) Posts

Vacancies: 45

Last Date: 19 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited

Post Name: Assistant Manager, Station Controller and Other Posts

Vacancies: 292

Last Date: 02 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)

Post Name: Clerk, PSI Confidential and ASI Accounts Posts

Vacancies: 1329

Last Date: 31 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification