Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–25 June 2020: Apply for 2500+ AIIMS Jodhpur, AMC, PGCIL, NHM Assam and APSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 25 June 2020 for 2500+ more than vacancies in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur, Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), National Health Mission (NHM) Assam and Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has invited applications for the Senior Resident posts. Eligible persons can apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 14 July 2020.

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 131 Senior Resident Posts

Urban Health Society, Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC),Ahmadabad, Gujarat has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Physician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist and Paramedical Supporting Staff. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for Lab Technician, Pharmacist and Paramedical Supporting Staff on official website by today i.e. 25 June 2020. The interview is being conducted for Medical Officer and Physician Posts from 24 June to 27 June 2020.

Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Recruitment 2020: 444 Vacancies Notified for Paramedical Staff and Other Posts

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is inviting applications for the post of Apprentice in various fields across various regions in India including Odisha, Southern Region, North East Region, Northern Region and Western Region.

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020: 879 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @powergridindia.com Across India

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020 notification regarding filling of Staff Nurse & Assistant District Data Manager Job Vacancies. The Govt. organization invites online application from eligible persons having B.Sc, BCA, GNM, MS, BA qualifications. These 568 Staff Nurse and Assistant District Data Manager Posts are in NHM Assam, Guwahati, Assam. The job applications for NHM Assam Jobs 2020 will be accepted online on or before 30 June 2020.

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 568 Staff Nurse and Assistant District Data Manager Posts till 30 June

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the 577 post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer and other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 July 2020.