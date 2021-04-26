Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–26 April 2021: Apply for 1900+ DFCCIL, PSTCL, RITES, Metro Railway and BCCL
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 26 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 26 April 2021 for more than 1900+ vacancies in Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), Metro Railway and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL)
Post Name: Sr. Medical Specialist & Medical Specialist Posts
Vacancies: 81
Last Date: 30 April 2021
4. Organization: Metro Railway
Post Name: Fitter, Electrician and Other Posts
Vacancies: 123
Last Date: 30 June 2021
3. Organization: Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 146
Last Date: 12 May 2021
2. Organization: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL)
Post Name: JE, AE, Assistant Manager, LDC and Other Posts
Vacancies: 490
Last Date: 17 May 2021
1. Organization: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL)
Post Name: Jr Executive, Executive and Jr Manager Posts
Vacancies: 1074
Last Date: 23 May 2021