Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–26 April 2021: Apply for 1900+ DFCCIL, PSTCL, RITES, Metro Railway and BCCL

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 26 April 2021 for more than 1900+ vacancies in Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), Metro Railway and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL)

Post Name: Sr. Medical Specialist & Medical Specialist Posts

Vacancies: 81

Last Date: 30 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Metro Railway

Post Name: Fitter, Electrician and Other Posts

Vacancies: 123

Last Date: 30 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 146

Last Date: 12 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL)

Post Name: JE, AE, Assistant Manager, LDC and Other Posts

Vacancies: 490

Last Date: 17 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL)

Post Name: Jr Executive, Executive and Jr Manager Posts

Vacancies: 1074

Last Date: 23 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification