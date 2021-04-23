RITES Apprentice Notification 2021 Released, 146 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rites.com

RITES Apprentice Notification 2021: Rail India Technical and Economic Service, under of Ministry of Railways have released a notification for the Apprenticeship Training Program for the Financial Year 2021-22 from Degree (Engineering, Non-engineering). All interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 22 April 2021 to 12 May 2021. The direct link to the online application can be accessed by clicking on the below link. A total of 146 vacancies will be recruited through this drive. Candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 22 April 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 12 May 2021

RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice 96 Diploma Apprentice 15 Trade Apprentice 35 TOTAL: 146

RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess four years' full-time degree in Engineering (three years Graduation in case of Non-Engineering Graduates viz., BA/BBA/B Com) or three years full-time Engineering Diploma or ITI Pass (Full Time) from NCVT/SCVT in the trades mentioned at Annexure-I, recognized by UGC & AICTE, State Govt/ GOI.

RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The eligible candidates shall be shortlisted on the basis of discipline (Trade/Branch/Stream) wise merit list formed on the basis of marks secured

in the essential qualification.

Download RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 22 April 2021 to 17 May 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

