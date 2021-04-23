Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

RITES Apprentice Notification 2021 Released, 146 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rites.com

RITES Apprentice Notification 2021 out at rites.com for 146 vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details about the recruitment here.

Created On: Apr 23, 2021 13:34 IST
RITES Apprentice Notification 2021: Rail India Technical and Economic Service, under of Ministry of Railways have released a notification for the Apprenticeship Training Program for the Financial Year 2021-22 from Degree (Engineering, Non-engineering). All interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 22 April 2021 to 12 May 2021. The direct link to the online application can be accessed by clicking on the below link. A total of 146 vacancies will be recruited through this drive. Candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 22 April 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 12 May 2021

RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice

96

Diploma Apprentice

15

Trade Apprentice

35

TOTAL: 146

RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess four years' full-time degree in Engineering (three years Graduation in case of Non-Engineering Graduates viz., BA/BBA/B Com) or three years full-time Engineering Diploma or ITI Pass (Full Time) from NCVT/SCVT in the trades mentioned at Annexure-I, recognized by UGC & AICTE, State Govt/ GOI.

RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The eligible candidates shall be shortlisted on the basis of discipline (Trade/Branch/Stream) wise merit list formed on the basis of marks secured
in the essential qualification.

Download RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2021  
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 22 April 2021 to 17 May 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021  Salary

Graduate Apprentice

Rs. 14,000

Diploma Apprentice

Rs. 12,000

Trade Apprentice

Rs. 10,000

 

FAQ

How to apply for RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 22 April 2021 to 17 May 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for RITES Apprentice Notification 2021?

Candidates should possess four years' full-time degree in Engineering (three years Graduation in case of Non-Engineering Graduates viz., BA/BBA/B Com) or three years full-time Engineering Diploma or ITI Pass (Full Time) from NCVT/SCVT in the trades mentioned at Annexure-I, recognized by UGC & AICTE, State Govt/ GOI.

What is the last date for RITES Apprentice Notification 2021?

The last date for online application is 12 May 2021.

What is the starting date for RITES Apprentice Notification 2021?

The RITES Apprentice Notification 2021 online application has been started on 22 April 2021 at rites.com.

How many vacancies are released for RITES Appreentice 2021?

A total of 146 vacancies will be recruited through this drive.
