DFCCIL Recruitment 2021 for 1000+ Jr Executive, Executive and Jr Manager Posts: Apply Online @dfccil.com, Graduates Eligible

DFCCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Good news for the govt jobs seekers! Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), ’ Public Sector Undertaking under the administrative control of Government of India (Ministry of Railways), has published a recruitment notification for the post of Junior Executive, Executive and Junior Manager. Eligible and interested persons can apply for the posts through official website from tomorrow i.e. on 24 April 2021 on dfccil.com. The last date of registeration is 23 May 2021.

A total of 1074 vacancies are available. Persons with graduate or diploma can easy for these posts. Eligible applicants hall be called for online test which is scheduled in the month of June 2021. More details on DFCCIL Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, application link are given below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 24 April 2021 Last Date for Submission of Online Application forms - 23 May 2021 Online Exam Date - Tentatively in June 2021

DFCCIL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1074

Executive (Operations & BD) - 237 Executive (Civil) - 73 Posts Executive (Electrical) - 42 Posts Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - 87 Posts Executive (Mechanical) - 3 Posts Junior Executive (Operations & BD) - 225 Posts Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - 145 Posts Junior Executive (Electrical) - 135 Posts Junior Executive (Mechanical) - 14 Posts Junior Manager (Civil) - 31 Posts Junior Manager (Operations & BD) - 77 Posts Junior Manager (Mechanical) - 3 Posts

DFCCIL Salary:

DFCCIL Executive Salary - Scale Rs. 30,000-1,20,000 (IDA Pay Scale) (E-0) DFCCIL Jr Executive Salary– Scale Rs. 25,000-68,000 (IDA Pay Scale) (N-5) DFCCIL Jr Manager Salary - Scale Rs. 50,000-1,60,000

DFCCIL Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Executive (Operations & BD) - Graduation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/Institute. Executive (Civil) - Diploma (3 years) in Civil Engg/ Civil Engg. (Transportation)/ Civil Engg. (Construction Technology)/ Civil Engg. (Public Health)/ Civil Engg. (Water Resource) from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate Executive (Electrical) - Diploma (3 years) in Electrical / Electronics /Power Supply/ Instrumentation and Control/ Industrial Electronics/Electronic Instrumentation/Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/Power Electronics from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate. Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - Diploma (3 years) in Electrical/ Electronics/ Microprocessor/TV Engineering/Fiber Optic Communication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/ Sound & TV Engineering/ Industrial Control/ Electronic Instrumentation/ Industrial Electronics/ Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/ Power Electronics/ Information Science & Technology/ Computer Application/Computer Engineering/Computer Science/ Computer Technology from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate Executive (Mechanical) - Diploma (3 years) in Mechanical/ Electrical/Electronics/Manufacturing/ Mechatronics/Production Engg./ Automobile/ Instrumentation and Control Engineering from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate. Junior Executive (Operations & BD) - Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in any trade from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate. OR Graduate in any discipline. Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in the trade of Electronics/ Communication/ Information Technology/ TV & Radio/ Electronic Instrumentation/ Industrial Electronics/ Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/ Power Electronics/ Computer/ Computer Networking/ Data Networking from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate Junior Executive (Electrical) - Matriculation with minimum 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/NCVT in the trade of Electrical/Electrician/Wireman/ Electronics from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate. Junior Executive (Mechanical) - Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in the trade of Fitter/Electrician/Motor Mechanic/Electronics & Instrumentation from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate. Junior Manager (Civil)- Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate. Junior Manager (Operations & BD) - Two (02) years MBA/PGDBA/ PGDBM/PGDM in Marketing/Business Operation/Customer Relation/Finance from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate. Junior Manager (Mechanical) - Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering /Electrical Engineering /Mechatronics Engineering /Industrial Engineering /Production Engineering /Automobile Engineering / Manufacturing Engineering/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering/ Electronics and Communications Engineering/ Electronics Engineering from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

DFCCIL Age Limit:

Jr. Manager - 18-27 Executive - 18-30 Jr. Executive - 18-30

Selection Process for DFCCIL Jr Executive, Executive & Jr Manager Posts

The selection will be done as follow:

How to Apply DFCCIL Jr Executive, Executive & Jr Manager Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to apply On-line through DFCCIL website www.dfccil.com in English only. No other means/mode of submission of applications will be accepted under any circumstances.

Application Fee:

Junior Manager (UR/OBC-NCL/EWS) - Rs.1000 Executive (UR/OBC-NCL/EWS) - Rs.900 Jr. Executive (UR/OBC-NCL/EWS) - Rs.700.00

DFCCIL Notification Download