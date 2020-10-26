Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–26 October 2020: Apply for 5000+ NHIDCL, HPSSC, RMLH, UCO Bank and IBPS

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 26 October 2020 for 5000+ more than vacancies in National Highways & Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL), Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur (HPSSC), Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH), UCO Bank and Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: National Highways & Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL)
Post Name: Manager, General Manager and Other Posts
Vacancies: 69
Last Date: 02 November 2020
4. Organization: UCO Bank
Post Name: Security Officer, CA and Other Posts
Vacancies: 91
Last Date: 17 November 2020
3. Organization: Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH)
Post Name: Sr Resident Posts
Vacancies: 124
Last Date: 12 November 2020
2. Organization: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC)
Post Name: Jr Office Assistant, Steno Typist, Steno, JE & Other Posts
Vacancies: 2554
Last Date: 31 October 2020
1. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS)
Post Name: Clerical Posts
Vacancies: 2557
Last Date: 06 November 2020