Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–26 October 2020: Apply for 5000+ NHIDCL, HPSSC, RMLH, UCO Bank and IBPS

You can check these today's Top 5 Government jobs 2020 declared by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Top 5 Government Jobs Declared today i.e. 26 October 2020 are better opportunities for you with different Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Oct 26, 2020 17:19 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 26 October 2020 for 5000+ more than vacancies in National Highways & Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL), Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur (HPSSC), Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH), UCO Bank and Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Highways & Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL)

Post Name: Manager, General Manager and Other Posts

Vacancies: 69

Last Date: 02 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: UCO Bank

Post Name: Security Officer, CA and Other Posts

Vacancies: 91

Last Date: 17 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH)

Post Name: Sr Resident Posts

Vacancies: 124

Last Date: 12 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC)

Post Name: Jr Office Assistant, Steno Typist, Steno, JE & Other Posts

Vacancies: 2554

Last Date: 31 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS)

Post Name: Clerical Posts

Vacancies: 2557

Last Date: 06 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

