HPSSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1661 Steno Typist, Steno, JE & Other Posts @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSC Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC) has published the recruitment notification for various posts such as Junior Office Assistant, Station Fire Officer, Traffic Inspector, Technician, Statistical Assistant, Assistant Store Keeper, Steno Typist, Inspector, Junior Engineer, Assistant Librarian, Junior Cameraman, Junior Draughtsman, Junior Scale Stenographer, Cook and Other Posts.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for HPSSSB Recruitment 2020 on official website i.e. www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in from 26 September to 25 October 2020.

More details on HPSSC Recruitment 2020 such as eligibility, selection process, application form below in this article:

Notification Number - 36-3/ 2020

Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Recruitment Application (ORA) - 26 September 2020

Last Date for Online Recruitment Application (ORA)- 25 October 2020

HPSSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1161

Junior Office Assistant - 1160

Station Fire Officer - 02

Traffic Inspector - 06

Technician - 02

Statistical Assistant - 17

Asstt. Store Keeper - 40

Steno Typist - 13

Inspector - 04

Junior Engineer - 247

Assistant Librarian - 03

Junior Cameraman - 08

Junior Scale Stenographer - 03

Cook - 01

Assistant Manager - 05

Salesman - 01

Workshop Instructor 05

Sericulture Inspector - 06

Junior Draughtsman - 90

Clerk - 13

Junior Officer - 03

Steno Typist-Trainee - 03

Junior Office Assistant-Trainee - 08

Senior Scale Stenographer - 01

Computer Operator - 05

Laboratory Assistant - 04

Scientific Assistant - 04

Bandman-cum-Guardsman - 03

Company Commander/Senior Instructor/Store Officer/Centre Commander - 03

Restorer - 01

Eligibility Criteria for HPSSC Steno Typist, Jr Office Assistant, JE & Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Junior Office Assistant (IT) - Should have passed 10+2 Examination from a recognized Board of School Education/University and Computer typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi

Station Fire Officer - B.E. (Fire) Degree from the National Fire Service College, Nagpur. OR Graduate of the Institution of Fire Engineers (India), New Delhi. OR Should have served as a Sub Fire Officer in a Fire Station run by the Government/Public Undertaking/Municipal Corporation/Municipal Committee for at least 3 years and also having qualified Station Fire Officer Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur.

Traffic Inspector - Should have passed 10+2 Examination from a recognized Board of School Education/University

Technician (Boiler) - ‘B’Class Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by Chief Inspector of Boilers.

Statistical Assistant - B.Com. or B.Sc./B.A. with Economics/Mathematics/Statistics as one of the subjects or its equivalent from recognized University

Assistant Store Keeper - 10+2 or its equivalent from recognized Institute/Board/University. One Year Diploma in Computer Application from a University/Institute recognized by the HP State Govt. or Central Govt.

Steno Typist - Should have passed 10+2 examination from a recognized Board of School Education

Inspector - Hotels Graduate from a recognized University with Diploma in Hotel Management. OR Bachelor Degree in Tourism Administration from a recognized University

Junior Engineer - Diploma or Degree in from a recognized Board/ Institution/University, established by law by the State/Central Government. OR AMIE from Institution of Engineers (India) (only those candidates who are enrolled for AMIE with the Institute of Engineer (India) Kolkata with permanent recognition upto 31.5.2013 would be eligible).

Assistant Librarian (Polytechnic) - Matric from a recognized Board of School Education. Diploma in Library Science from a recognized University/deemed University/Institute. Post Diploma 02 years work experience in Library from an institution recognized by State/Centre Government/regulatory authority

Junior Cameraman - Matric from a recognized Board of School Education. Should possess Diploma in Photography from an Institution recognized by the Central/State Government. iii) Atleast two years experience in motion picture/video photography after acquiring Diploma in Photography.

Age Limit:

18 to 45 years will be reckoned as on 01-01-2020

For more information, check detailed notification link given below

Selection Procedure for HPSSC Steno Typist, Jr Office Assistant, JE & Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Objective type Screening test of two hours duration. The test consists of 170 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of 85 marks. Each question will be of ½ marks. The skill tests wherever applicable will be of qualifying nature for those who qualify the Written Objective type Screening Test.

How to Apply for HPSSC Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply online on HPSSC official website www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in from 26 September to 25 October 2020.

Exam Fee:

General Category/ E.W.S., Ex Servicemen of HP relieved from Defence Services on their own request before completion of normal tenure - Rs. 360/-

General IRDP, Physically Handicapped, Ward of Freedom Fighter, Ward of Ex-Servicemen of HP. - Rs. 120/-

S.C. of H.P./S.T. of H.P./O.B.C. of H.P./BPL of H.P./EWS (BPL) (including S.C./S.T./O.B.C, Ex-Servicemen of H.P. relieved from Defence Services on their own request before completion of normal tenure , SC/ST/OBC wards of Ex-SM of H.P., i.e. Dependent sons, daughters and wives of Ex-SM and SC/ ST/OBC Persons with Disability) - Rs. 120/-

Female candidates, Ex-Servicemen of H.P. (Ex-Servicemen, who are relieved from Defence Services after completion of normal tenure)/Blind/Visually Impaired of H.P.

HPSSC HPSSSB Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link - 26 September 2020