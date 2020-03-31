Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–31 March 2020: Apply for 1100+ DRDO CVRDE, BMC, CDMO Mayurbhanj District, DHFWS and Surat Municipal Corporation

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 31 March 2020 for 1100+ more than vacancies in DRDO CVRDE, BMC, CDMO Mayurbhanj District, DHFWS West Bengal and Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

DRDO-Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE) has extended the last date for online application registration for ITI Apprentice Trainee Vacancies. According to the notice, the online application registration is extended till 17 April 2020 due to corona virus lockdown. The online applications for NIT Delhi Faculty Posts can be filled up to 17 April 2020.

DRDO CVRDE Recruitment 2020: Online Registration Last Date Extended for 116 ITI Apprentice Trainee Vacancies, Check New Dates Here

CDMO, Mayurbhanj District has invited application for recruitment to the post of Paramedical Staff. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 April 2020.

CDMO Mayurbhanj District Recruitment 2020: 466 Vacancies Notified for Paramedical Staff Posts for COVID-19

District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, South 24 Paraganas has invited applications for the 200 posts of Staff Nurse & Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 17 April 2020.

DHFWS West Bengal Recruitment 2020 for 200 Posts of Staff Nurse and Other, Apply Till April 17

Surat Municipal Corporation (VMC) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer and Paramedical Supporting Staff. Interested candidates can appear for Interview Round on 31 March 2020.

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Walk in for 284 Medical Officer & Paramedical Staff Posts

Urban Health Society, Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Gujarat invited applications for the recruitment of Paramedical Supporting Staff and Medical Officer. Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 03 April 2020.