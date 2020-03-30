Study at Home
BMC Recruitment 2020, 78 Vacancies for Paramedical Supporting Staff and Medical Officer Posts

Urban Health Society, Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Gujarat invited applications for the recruitment of Paramedical Supporting Staff and Medical Officer. Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 03 April 2020.

Mar 30, 2020 18:18 IST
BMC Recruitment 2020
Important Dates for Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation Paramedical Supporting Staff and Medical Officer Posts

  • Walk-in-Interview - 03 April 2020
  • Registration Time - 11 AM to 1 PM

Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation Paramedical Supporting Staff and Medical Officer Posts Vacancy Details

  • Paramedical Supporting Staff - 39 Posts
  • Medical Officer- 39 Posts

How to Apply for Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation Paramedical Supporting Staff and Medical Officer Posts Posts

The Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 03 April 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation. 

BMC Recruitment Notification PDF

