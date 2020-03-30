BMC Recruitment 2020, 78 Vacancies for Paramedical Supporting Staff and Medical Officer Posts

BMC Recruitment 2020: Urban Health Society, Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Gujarat invited applications for the recruitment of Paramedical Supporting Staff and Medical Officer. Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 03 April 2020.

Important Dates for Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation Paramedical Supporting Staff and Medical Officer Posts



Walk-in-Interview - 03 April 2020

Registration Time - 11 AM to 1 PM

Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation Paramedical Supporting Staff and Medical Officer Posts Vacancy Details

Paramedical Supporting Staff - 39 Posts

Medical Officer- 39 Posts

How to Apply for Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation Paramedical Supporting Staff and Medical Officer Posts Posts

The Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 03 April 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation.

BMC Recruitment Notification PDF

Also See

IISER Tirupati Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Assistant Registrar Post Apply by 22 April

Calicut University Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Finance Officer Post Apply by 22 April

Dr. Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan Recruitment 2020: Walk-in for 08 Senior Resident Posts