Study at Home
Search

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Walk in for 284 Medical Officer & Paramedical Staff Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at suratmunicipal.gov.in. Check details here.

Mar 30, 2020 09:57 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (VMC) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer and Paramedical Supporting Staff. Interested candidates can appear for Interview Round on 31 March 2020.

Important Date

  • Walk-In-Interview Date for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: 31 March 2020

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Medical Officer - 56 Posts
  • Paramedical Supporting Staff - 56 Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for MO & Paramedical Supporting Staff Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • Medical Officer - Candidate should have MBBS Degree from a recognized University.
  • Paramedical Supporting Staff -ANM/ GNM/ MPHW from a recognized University.

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

  • Medical Officer -  Rs. 30, 000/- Per Month
  • Paramedical Supporting Staff -Rs. 10, 000/-Per Month

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Selection Procedure for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.

How to apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 31 March 2020 at Surat Municipal Corporation, Gujarat along with the documents.

Related Stories