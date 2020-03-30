Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Walk in for 284 Medical Officer & Paramedical Staff Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (VMC) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer and Paramedical Supporting Staff. Interested candidates can appear for Interview Round on 31 March 2020.
Important Date
- Walk-In-Interview Date for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: 31 March 2020
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Medical Officer - 56 Posts
- Paramedical Supporting Staff - 56 Posts
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for MO & Paramedical Supporting Staff Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Medical Officer - Candidate should have MBBS Degree from a recognized University.
- Paramedical Supporting Staff -ANM/ GNM/ MPHW from a recognized University.
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
- Medical Officer - Rs. 30, 000/- Per Month
- Paramedical Supporting Staff -Rs. 10, 000/-Per Month
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Selection Procedure for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.
How to apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 31 March 2020 at Surat Municipal Corporation, Gujarat along with the documents.