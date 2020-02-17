Top 5 Jobs of the Day–17 February 2020; Apply for 600+ Vacancies in BSF, IIT, ISRO and Other Organizations

Top 5 Jobs of the Day –17 February 2020: If you are government jobs aspirants and waiting for government job notifications then don't ignore today notified 600+ government jobs in various reputed organization. Yes, organizations like BSF, Air India, ISRO, EXIM Bank, ISRO and much more have released various government job opportunities today i.e. on 17th February 2020.

You have the golden opportunity to apply for these government jobs and become a part of these prestigious organizations. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for these job opportunities and you can get the details of the eligibility criteria/educational qualification and other details with the links given below.

One of the major gob opportunities announced today is Group 'B' & 'C' Combatised posts for SI and HC in Water Wing by Border Security Force. It is a golden chance for the candidates having 10th/12th pass as the Directorate General Border Security Force, New Delhi has released the 317 Group 'B' & 'C' posts for SI and HC.

You can apply for these posts through its official website-bsf.gov.in. You can apply for BSF Recruitment 2020 within 30 days (15 March 2020) from the date of publication of this notice in Employment News Paper.

Indian Space Research Center-U R Rao Satellite Centre, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO U R Rao Satellite Centre) has also released the job notification for 182 posts including Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Fireman, Technician B, Draughtsman B, Library Assistant, Hindi Typist , Catering Attendant A, Cook and other on its official website-isro.gov.in. You can apply for ISRO Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 06 March 2020.

Air India Limited has invited applications for the Operation Agent posts. Eligible applicants can attend walk-in-interview on 04 March 2020. Air India ltd. wishes to engage energetic Indian Nationals at Mumbai (Maharashtra), who meets with the requirements specified herein, for the post or Operation Agent on Fixed Term Contract (FTC) basis.

EXIM Bank has invited applications for the Legal, Information Technology, Rajbhasha and other posts. Interested applicants can apply for EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 22 February 2020.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has invited applications for the Junior Technical Superintendent and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 24 February 2020.

Just give a look to the link of Job released today by various Organizations.

