Top 5 of the day–18 December 2019, Vacancies JIPMER, BUDD, VSSC, Coal India, BCAS and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 December 2019, for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Bihar Urban Development Department, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Coal India, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has invited applications for the post of Group B and Group C. The eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 18 December 2019 to 20 January 2020.

Bihar Urban Development Department has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 January 2020.

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant & Library Assistant A. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 1 January 2020.

Coal India has invited applications for the recruitment of 1326 Management Trainees. CIL Management Trainee Recruitment will start from this Saturday i.e. on 21 December . Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Coal India Management Trainee recruitment through online application mode before 19 January 2020.

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences has invited applications for the Assistant Professor (DU) posts. Interested candidates can apply for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Recruitment 2019 through the prescribed format on or before 02 January 2020.

JIPMER Recruitment 2020, 107 Vacancies for JE, Nursing Officer and Other Posts, Apply @jipmer.edu.in

Bihar Urban Development Department Recruitment 2020: 463 Vacancies for Junior Engineer Posts

VSSC Recruitment 2020: 63 Vacancies for Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant & Library Assistant A Posts

Coal India Recruitment 2020: 1326 Vacancies for Management Trainee (MT) Posts, Apply Online @coalindia.in

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 47 Assistant Professor (DU) Posts