Top 9 Government Jobs Announced in 2019: Railways, Banks, Defence among Top Recruiters

The Year 2019 provided huge number of opportunities in terms of Government Jobs in various departments for youths aspiring or preparing to get a job in the public sector. As per estimates, more than 12 Lac government jobs have been announced this year by various government organizations, including Indian Railways, Banks, State Public Service Commissions, PSUs, Defence, educational institutions and many others. As far as the Salary and Pay Scale is concern, the notified salary ranges from Pay Matrix Level 1 to Level 11 (even higher in some cases) or equivalent Pay Band level.

When we talk about Top 9 Government Jobs announced in 2019, Indian Railways tops the chart. Different Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) or Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) announced more than 1.5 Lac vacancies this year in various Railway Zones across the country. These vacancies include Group D/Level 1, Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Paramedical and MI Categories and others. Against these major recruitment notifications, approximately more than two Crore (20 million) applications were received by the Railways from job seekers.

Besides Railway, the selection bodies like IBPS, SSC, PSCs and major organizations like State Bank of India, LIC, EPFO, Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bihar Police announced massive recruitment drives for government jobs seekers in the Year 2019.

Let’s have a look on the Top Government Jobs announced in 2019-

1. Railway Recruitment 2019 - RRC 103769 Vacancies, RRB NTPC 35000+, RRB Paramedical, MI categories & Others

This year, Railway had announced over 1.5 Lac vacancies in various categories including Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Paramedical and MI out of which One Lac vacancies were under Group D / Level 1 posts while remaining 30 thousand posts were in NTPC, Para Medical, and MI Categories.

As per reports, millions of candidates have applied for these vacancies for which the recruitment process is still going on. However, Railway has completed the recruitment process of RRB Paramedical Recruitment but the selection process for rest other railway notifications is underway.

Railway had postponed the recruitment exam for RRB NTPC which was scheduled to be held between June and September 2019. Now, it is expected that the Railway would release the admit card for RRB NTPC 2019 and RRB Group D 2019 in the month of December or January 2019.

Railway had started the recruitment process for RRB NTPC 2019 from1 March 2019 to 5 April 2019 while RRB MI Categories Recruitment 2019 Application Process was started from 8 March to 22 April 2019 and the application process for Railway (RRC) Group D Recruitment 2019 for 103769 was started from 12 March 2019 and ended on 12 April 2019. The eligibility criteria for these posts were 10th to Graduate/Diploma.

2. Banking: IBPS Recruitment 2019 - Clerk, PO, Office Assistant, SO

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is another body among the massive government jobs announcers during the year 2019 for various nationalized public sector banks and regional rural banks for different vacancies.

If we give a look for the various notifications released by IBPS in the year 2019, over 21000+ vacancies for several Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) in India. These vacancies were for Clerk, Probationary Officer (PO), Office Assistant and Specialist Officer (SO). Similarly, 8000+ vacancies for Office Assistant & Officer, 12075 vacancies for Clerk and 1145 vacancies for Specialist Officer had been announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel.

IBPS Office Assistant and Officer Recruitment 2019 drive announced approximately 8000 vacancies out of which 3688 vacancies were for Office Assistant, 3381 vacancies were for Officer Scale 1, 1746 vacancies were for Officer Scale 2 and 1174 vacancies were for Officer Scale 3. The online application process for the same was started from 18 June and ended on 4 July 2019.

Similarly, IBPS SO 2019 Notification was released on 06 November 2019 for 1145 vacancies. The online process for these vacancies was started from 6 November 2019 and closed on 26 November 2019.

The institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had released the notification for 12075 clerical vacancies in various nationalized banks across the country and the candidates were able to apply for these posts from 17 September to 9 October 2019.

3. Banking: SBI Recruitment 2019- Clerk, SO, etc.

The State Bank of India (SBI), which is the largest among all the nationalized public sector banks in the country, also announced a number of vacancies for Clerk, Specialist Officer and others in the year 2019. With the largest number of branches in the country, SBI had notified a total of 9197 vacancies for the operation of its branches across the country. Out of the jobs notified by State Bank of India, 8653 vacancies were for Clerk Posts and 540 were for Specialist Cadre Officer Posts.

4. SSC Recruitment 2019: CHSL, CGL, JE, MTS & Others

This year, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has also released the major recruitment notifications including Multi Tasking Staff, Junior Engineer, Junior Hindi Translator, SSC CGL, SSC CHSL.

On 30 November 2019, the Commission has released a short notice in the employment newspaper regarding the release of SSC CHSL 2019 Notification. According to the notice, the commission will conduct the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 exam will be held during 16 March to 27 March 2020 for recruitment to the post of LDC/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator in Different Ministries/Departments/Offices of government of India. SSC CHSL 2019 application process will continue till January 2020.

5. LIC Recruitment 2019 - Assistant, AAO

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the major public sector insurance company, announced 16452 vacancies for Assistant and Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) posts in the year 2019. Out of the total posts notified by LIC, 1753 Vacancies were for Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) and 7871 Vacancies notified for Assistant Post.

The online application for LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 was started on 17 September 2019 and ended on 1 October 2019 while the application process for LIC ADO Recruitment 2019 was started on 20 May 2019 and ended on 9 June 2019.

6. EPFO Recruitment 2019 - SSA & Assistant

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced two major jobs opportunities this year – Social Security Assistant (SSA) and Assistant. A number of candidates applied for these notifications for which Graduation was the basic eligibility criteria for the same.

A total of 2469 vacancies had been notified under EPFO out of which 280 vacancies for Assistant and 2189 vacancies were for Social Security Assistant Post.

Recently, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation had announced the EPFO Assistant Result 2019 Final Result on its website. The recruitment exam for EPFO Assistant Exam 2019 was conducted on 7 November 2019. In which, over 3000 candidates appeared for the exam.

7. Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2019

This year, The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) provided the one biggest government job opportunity for the candidates who wish to get a job in Central Government Schools. NVS had announced 2370 vacancies in teaching (PGT, TGT, PRT etc.) and non-teaching categories.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya had started the online procedure for NVS teacher recruitment 2019 from10 July 2019 to 9 August 2019.

8. Bihar Police Recruitment for 2019

Bihar Police announced 14126 vacancies for various posts in different wings. These were big opportunities for the candidates preparing for Police Jobs in Bihar.

Around 11880 vacancies were notified in Bihar Police, BMP, SIRB and BSISB while 2246 vacancies were announced for SI, Sergeant & ASJ Posts.

9. Indian Navy Recruitment 2019

The Indian Navy announced huge job opportunities for government jobs seekers in the year 2019. Indian Navy notified the recruitment for various posts including Sailor, SSR MR, Artificer Apprentice and others.

Indian Navy announced 3100 Vacancies for MR, AA & SSR out of which 400 vacancies for Sailor MR Posts and 2700 AA & SSR Posts twice in 2019. This was a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 10th/12th qualification from a recognized University. The recruitment process for Indian Navy Sailor MR was ended on 28 November 2019 while for Indian Navy Sailor AA & SSR Vacancy 2019 on 18 November 2019.

