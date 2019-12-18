SSC CHSL 2019 New Update: Last date for Offline Challan Extended, check details here

SSC CHSL 2019 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the last date for generation of offline challan for SSC CHSL Recruitment Exam 2019 by 14 January 2019. Candidates will be able to remit the application fee through challan during working hours of bank by 16 January 2020. The other terms and conditions of the exam notice will remain unchanged. Earlier, the last date for generation of offline challan for SSC CHSL Recruitment Exam 2019 was 12 January 2020.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released the SSC CHSL 2019 Detailed notification on 3 December at ssc.nic.in and the Online Registration link will be activated till 10 January 2020. Candidates can directly apply to the SSC CHSL 2019 Recruitment by clicking on the provided link.

SSC CHSL 2019 Notice

SSC CHSL 2019 Notification is the golden chance for the candidates who were preparing for the posts like Lower Division Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and DEO in different ministries/department/offices of the government of India. It is to be noted that SSC has released a short notice earlier in Employment Newspaper dated 30 November 2019 to 6 December 2019 in this regard.

As per the notification released, the commission will hold the combined higher secondary exam 2019 during the period from 16 March 2020 and 27 March 2020.

Important Books for Preparation:

As per the short notice, the SSC CHSL 2019 Notification for Tier 1 exam detailed notification will be released on 3 December 2019. All interested candidates who wish to appear in SSC CHSL 2019 this will be able to apply from 3 December 2019 onwards.

According to the Calendar 2020, the Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC CHSL 2019 Phase 1 Exam from 16 to 27 March 2020 and the application process for the same will be opened from 3 December to 10 January 2020. So, all candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website and the commission can release the notification anytime.

The Staff Selection Commission conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam every year to recruit Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. All interested candidates are advised to check this article for vacancy wise details, eligibility criteria, educational qualification, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates of SSC CHSL 2019 Notification



Commencement of submission of online application: 3 December 2019

Last date for submission of online application: 10 January 2020

SSC CHSL 2019 Phase 1 Exam Date: 16 to 27 March 2020

SSC CHSL 2019 Vacancy Details of SSC CHSL 2019 Notification

The commission will announce the vacancy numbers in due course.

SSC CHSL 2019 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 12th pass candidates will be able to apply for SSC CHSL 2019. Candidates are advised to check the SSC CHSL 2019 Official Notification PDF for more details related to educational qualification.

SSC CHSL 2019 Age Limit – 18 to 27 years (There will be upper age limit relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

SSC CHSL Detailed Official Notification

Online Apply

Official Short Notice

Official Website



SSC CHSL 2019 Apply Online Link: to active soon



SSC CHSL 2019 Application Procedure

Interested candidates will be able to apply for SSC CHSL 2019 Recruitment from 3 December to 10 January 2020. Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference.