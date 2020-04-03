TPSC Exam Calendar 2020 for TCS, TJS and Other Released @ tpsc.gov.in, Check Exam Details Here

TPSC Exam Calendar 2020: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the Exam Calendar 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the various exams under Tripura Public Service Commission can check the TPSC Exam Calendar 2020 which is available on the official website of TPSC-www.tpsc.gov.in.

The Tripura PSC Exam Calendar 2020 will be beneficial for all those candidates who have applied or are willing to apply for the various exams/notifications to be conducted by Tripura Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

Those candidates who are part of the recruitment process for various exams like Tripura Judicial Service (TJS) Grade III, Tripura Civil Service (TCS) Gr II and Tripura Police Service (TPS) Gr II etc can get all the details including the issuing date of notifications, date of Prelims and Mains examination with the Schedule.

According to the short notification released by the TPSC, the Preliminary exam for Tripura Judicial Service (TJS) Grade III will be conducted on 26 April 2020 where as Main exam will be conducted in 4th Week of June 2020. The Interview/Personality Test will be conducted in 1st Week of September 2020.

Tripura Civil Service (TCS) Gr II and Tripura Police Service (TPS) Gr II Prelims exam will be conducted on 07th June 2020 whereas Main exam will be conducted in September 2020. The Interview/Personality test will be held for the exam in December 2020.

You can check the TPSC Exam Calendar 2020 on its official website for other exam to be conducted by the commission. You can check the same with the direct link given below.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) for latest updates regarding the Tripura Judicial Service (TJS) Grade III, Tripura Civil Service (TCS) Gr II and Tripura Police Service (TPS) Gr II etc.