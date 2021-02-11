TPSC Recruitment 2021 for 40 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online @tpsc.gov.in

TPSC Recruitment 2021: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Group-A Gazetted, Government (General) Degree Colleges under the Education (Higher) Department, Government of Tripura. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 March 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 22 March 2021

TPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor - 40 Posts

TPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding masters’ degree with at least 55% of the marks in a concerned subject from a recognized university or equivalent. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared NET conducted by UGC or CSIR.

TPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Maximum 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

TPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

TPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for TPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 22 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidate can take a printout of the submission of online for future reference.

TPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

Group A - Rs. 300/-

SC/ST/BPL/PWD - Rs. 250/-

Latest Government Jobs:

Army War College inviting applications for 39 Group C and D Posts, 10th & 12th Pass can apply

Air Force Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @indianairforce.nic.in Out: 255 Vacancies Notified for Group C Posts

Madras High Court Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Programmer Posts

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released: 727 Vacancies Notified

JPSC CCE Recruitment 2021 for 252 Vacancies, Apply Online for Deputy Collector, PSI, Jail Superintendent and Other Posts