TPSC Recruitment 2021 for 164 Jr Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @tpsc.tripura.gov.in

TPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Junior Medical Officer/General Duty Medical Officer Grade 4, Group A . Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on official website - tpsc.tripura.gov.in on or before 17 May 2021.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: 17 May 2021

Result Date - 20 May 2021

TPSC Vacancy Details

Junior Medical Officer/General Duty Medical Officer- 164 Posts

UR: 35 SC: 28 ST: 101

Salary:

Rs.54,000/- in the Pay Matrix level-14, of T.S.C.S (Revised Pay) Rules, 2018 (Pre-revised Pay Band-4, Rs.15,600-39,100/- with Grade Pay of Rs.5,400/-

Eligibility Criteria for Jr Medical Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

A Medical qualification included in the First or Second schedule or Part-II of the Third schedule (other than Licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in part-II of the Third Schedule should fulfill the conditions stipulated in section 13 (3) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Completed of internship and permanent Registration Certificate of any State Medical Council/ Medical Council of India.

Age Limit:

Maximum 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

How to apply for TPSC Jr Medical Officer Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online for the posts on official website on or before 17 May 2021.

TPSC Jr Medical Officer Notification Download

TPSC Jr Medical Officer Online Application Link

TPSC Application Fee