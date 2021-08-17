TPSC SI PET Admit Card 2021 on 23 August @tpsc.gov.in, Check Physical Date Here

TPSC SI PET Admit Card 2021 will be released on 23 August 2021 on tpsc.gov.in. Check TPSC SI PET Dates and Other Updates Here.

TPSC SI PET Admit Card 2021: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) will release the admit card of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police on 23 August 2021 on tpsc.gov.in. TPSC SI PET is scheduled to held on and from 06 September 2021.

Candidates would be able to download TPSC SI Admit Card, once released, from the commission’s website. If there is any difficulty for downloading the same, the candidate may contact Commission Secretariat on or from 01 September 2021 to download provisional admission certificate. The commission will not issue any hardcopy of admission certificate. Detailed programme and instruction to candidates will be uploaded in the official website in due course.

TPSC SI PET Details

Those candidates who have applied for TPSC SI Recruitment will appear for PET (One star standard of the National Physical Efficiency Test as fixed by the Govt.of India, Ministry of Education):

100m Run - 15 Sec Long Jump - 3.80 m Shot Put (7.26 KG) - 5.60 m High Jump - 1.20 m 800 m Run- 2 Min. 50 Sec

The candidates who achieve one star standard and thereby qualify in the physical efficiency test will be required to sit for a written examination which will be followed by personality test, both to be conducted by the T

TPSC had invited online application for filling up 22 vacancies of Sub-Inspector of Police (Men) (Un-Armed branch), Group-C Non Gazetted under Home Department, Govt. of Tripura in the scale of pay Rs. 34,700/- New pay matrix level- 10.

TPSC SI PET Notice