TPSC SI PET Date 2021 Postponed @tpsc.gov.in for 22 Vacancies, Check Personality Test New Date & Details Here

TPSC SI PET Date 2021: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has postponed the physical efficiency test scheduled to be held on and from 17 May 2021 due to the current pandemic situation for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector of Police (Men) (UB) under Home Department, Government of Tripura.

All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The new date of TPSC SI PET Date 2021 will be communicated on the official website in due course of time. This drive is being done to recruit 22 vacancies of Sub Inspector (Men) (Un-Armed branch), Group-C. The final selection will be made in order of merit on the basis of the marks obtained by a candidate in the Written Examination in aggregate and by adding the marks obtained in the Personality Test.

In no case, a candidate will be considered for Personality Test unless he/she appears in all the papers of the Written Examination. If a candidate remains absent in the Personality Test, his/her candidature will not be considered for final selection.

Physical Efficiency Test: For Unarmed branch (Men)

The standard of the physical efficiency test will be that of ‘One-star standard’ [100mtr. Run- 15 Sec., Long Jump - 3.80 Metre, Shot Put (7.26 Kg)- 5.60 Mtr., High Jump - 1.20 Metre, 800 Metre Run - 2 Min. 5 Sec) of the National Physical Efficiency Test as fixed by the government of India, Ministry of Education.

The candidates who achieve the one-star standard and thereby qualify in the physical efficiency test will be required to sit for a written examination which will be followed by a personality test, both to be conducted by the TPSC. The maximum marks for the written examination and the personality test shall be as follows:- Written examination-Full marks-200 Personality test – Full marks-20.