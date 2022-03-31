TPSC TCS, TPS Grade 2 2022 Notification (OUT) @tpsc.tripura.gov.in: Apply Online for 40 Vacancies, Opportunity for Graduates

TPSC TCS, TPS Grade 2 Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on tpsc.tripura.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, selection criteria, experience, and other details here.

TPSC TCS, TPS Grade 2 Recruitment 2022 Notification: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released a notification for Tripura Civil Service & Tripura Police Service (Grade II), Group A Gazetted under GA (P & T) Department, Govt. of Tripura. Candidates holding a degree from a recognized University and between the age group of 21 to 40 years are eligible to apply. TPSC TCS, TPS Grade 2 Recruitment 2022 Online Applications have been started on 29 March 2022 and will remain available till 30 April 2022.

This drive is being done to recruit 40 vacancies. Candidates are advised to check the vacancy break-up, eligibility criteria, how to apply, and other details before submitting their application. Candidates are also advised to avoid multiple applications. However, if due to any unavoidable circumstances, any applicant submits multiple applications then he must ensure that the application with the latest receipt number is complete in all aspects.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 29 March 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 30 April 2022

TPSC TCS, TPS Grade 2 Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 40

TCS - 30

Category wise segregation

UR -18 Posts

SC - 5 Posts

ST - 7 Posts

TPS - 10 Posts

Category wise segregation

UR -7 Posts

SC - 1 Posts

ST - 2 Posts

TPSC TCS, TPS Grade 2 Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a Graduate of a recognized University.

Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

TPSC TCS, TPS Grade 2 Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The exam will be held in three successive stages. i.e. Prelims, Mains and Personality Test. The prelims, mains, and personality test will carry 200 Marks, 800 Marks, and 100 Marks respectively.

TPSC TCS TPS Grade 2 Notification Download

Apply Online

How to apply for TPSC TCS, TPS Grade 2 Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 29 April to 30 April 2022. After submitting the online applications candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

TPSC TCS, TPS Grade 2 Recruitment 2022 Application Fee