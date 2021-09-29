TPSC TCS TPS Interview Result 2021 Released @tpsc.gov.in, Download @tpsc.tripura.gov.in

TPSC TCS TPS Interview Result 2021 has been released by Tripura Public Service Commission on tpsc.gov.in. Check Result PDF and other details here.

TPSC TCS TPS Interview Result 2021: Tripura Public Service Commission has recently released the interview result of Tripura PSC Civil Service & Police Service Gr-II vacancies. The candidates who appeared in the TPSC TCS TPS Interview against the Advt No 03/2020 can download their results through the official website of TPSC.i.e.tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The candidates can check TPSC TCS TPS Interview Result along with the marks on the official website. The candidates can check the easy steps given below to download TPSC TCS TPS Interview Result 2021.

Visit the official website of TPSC.i.e.tpsc.tripura.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘Recommended list for appointment to the Tripura Civil Service,Gr-II & Tripura Police Service,Gr-II(Advt. No-03/2020)’. A PDF will be opened. Download TPSC TCS TPS Interview Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Download TPSC TCS TPS Interview Result 2021

The offer letter will be given to the candidates after reviewing their documents/eligibility as prescribed in the advertisement. The candidates can check Roll Number Wise TPSC TCS TPS Interview Result 2021 by clicking on the above link.

This recruitment drive was being done to recruit 40 vacancies of TPSC TCS TPS out of which 30 vacancies of Civil Services and 10 are for Police Service. The online process was started on 10 March 2021 and ended on 9 April 2021.

