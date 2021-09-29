IBPS Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Various Posts, Apply Online from 1 October Onwards @ibps.in

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Associate Professors, Faculty Research Associates, Research Associates, Hindi Officers, IT Engineers (Data Centres), IT Database Administrators and Software Developers and Testers (Frontend, Backend). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at ibps.in. The online process for the above posts will commence from 1 October onwards. The last date of the online application is 14 October 2021.
Selection will be made by a committee and such selection will be Final. The candidates can go through the below details such as educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details before applying.
Important Dates:
- Online Registration: 01 October 2021 to 14 October 2021
- Online Examination (Tentative) (wherever applicable): October/November 2021
IBPS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Associate Professors
- Faculty Research Associates
- Research Associates
- Hindi Officers
- IT Engineers (Data Centres)
- IT Database Administrators and Software Developers
- Testers (Frontend, Backend)
IBPS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Associate Professors - PhD or equivalent degree in Statistics with at least 55% marks in Post-graduation.
- Faculty Research Associates - A PhD or equivalent degree in any of the following disciplines with at least 55% marks in Postgraduation.
- Research Associates - Post-Graduation in Psychology / Education/Psychological Measurement/Psychometrics /Management (Specialization in HR) with minimum 55% marks from recognized universities / Institutes.
- Hindi Officers - Master’s degree from a recognized university in Hindi with English as a major or elective subject at Graduation. or Master’s degree from a recognized university in English with Hindi as a major or elective subject at Graduation. or Master’s degree from a recognized university in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi as a major or elective subject and English as a medium of examination at degree level. or Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English with English as a major or elective subject and Hindi as a medium of examination at degree level.
- IT Engineers (Data Centres) - Full Time B.E./B.Tech. degree, preferably in Computer science/IT from a recognized Institution / University is essential.
- IT Database Administrators and Software Developers, Testers (Frontend, Backend) - Full Time B.E./ B. Tech/ MCA/ M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Comp. Science) from a recognised University / Institute.
IBPS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Associate Professors - 35 to 45 years
- Faculty Research Associates - 27 to 40 years
- Research Associates - 21 to 30 years
- Hindi Officers- 21 to 30 years
- IT Engineers (Data Centres)- 21 to 35 years
- IT Database Administrators and Software Developers, Testers (Frontend, Backend) - 21 to 35 years
IBPS Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection process for various posts will be as follows:
- For Assistant Professor - Group Exercises, Presentation Exercise and Personal Interview.
- For Faculty Research Associate, and Research Associate - Online Exam, Item writing Exercise, Group Exercises and Personal Interview.
- For Hindi Officer - Online Exam, Skill test, Item Writing Exercise and Personal Interview
- IT Engineer (Data Centre), IT Database Administrator - Online Exam, Skill test and Personal
- Software Developer and Tester (Frontend, Backend) - Interview
IBPS Recruitment 2021 Salary
- For Assistant Professor -Rs. 1,01,500
- For Faculty Research Associate- Rs. 57,700
- Research Associate, Hindi Officer - Rs. 44,900
- IT Engineer (Data Centre), IT Database Administrator - Rs. 35, 400/-
Direct Download IBPS Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Apply Online - Link to active on 1 October
How to apply for IBPS Various Post Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode by following the easy steps given below.
Procedure for applying online
- Candidates are first required to go to the IBPS’s website www.ibps.in and click on the Home Page to open the link and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the On-Line Application Form.
- Candidates will have to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form. Use of special characters while filling the form will not be allowed. After that, a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.
- The candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent. They can reopen the saved data using the Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars if needed.
- Candidates are required to upload their Photograph, Signature, Left Thumb Impression, A handwritten declaration as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of documents.
- Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application form themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application form will be possible/entertained.
- Prior to submission of the online application form candidates are advised to use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required.
- No change is permitted after clicking on FINAL SUBMIT Button.
- Note: Those who apply for the post of Assistant Professor-Statistics should send one copy of printout of their online application form along with the self-attested photocopies of the relevant documents in support of their identity and eligibility -pertaining to age, educational qualifications, experience etc. as indicated in the online application form and the copy of the receipt to administration@ibps.in the Last date of receipt of E-mail containing a copy of e-receipt and the Printout of application along with supporting documents is 20.10.2021 (before 5.00 pm)
IBPS Various Post Recruitment 2021 Application Fee - Rs. 1000/- for all candidates