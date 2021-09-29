IBPS Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Various Posts, Apply Online from 1 October Onwards @ibps.in

What is the age criteria for IBPS Various Post Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 21 to 45 years are eligible to apply for the aforementioned posts. Candidates can refer to the above article for more details.

How much salary will be provided for IBPS Associate Professor Recruitment 2021?

The candidates will get a salary of Rs. 1,01,500/- for the post of Associate Professor.

What is the application procedure for IBPS Various Post Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 1 October to 14 October 2021. The step-wise application procedure details are given in the above article.

How much salary is required to pay for IBPS Various Post Recruitment 2021?

The candidates are required to pay Rs. 1000/- to enrol for the above recruitment process.

What is the last date of online application submission for IBPS Various Post Recruitment 2021?

The last date of the online application is 14 October 2021.

What is the starting date of online application submission for IBPS Various Post Recruitment 2021?

The online application procedure for IBPS Various Post Recruitment 2021 will start from 1 October 2021 onwards.