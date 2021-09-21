IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 500+ Vacancies, Apply Online from 21 September onwards

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at iocl.com. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has recently released a notification for experienced non-experienced personnel in the pay scale of Rs.25,000-1,05,000/ for its Refineries / Petrochemical Units at Guwahati, Digboi & Bongaigaon (Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Panipat {Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC)}(Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha). The candidates holding certain qualifications and experience in the concerned field can submit their applications through the online mode.

Around 533 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The online application process for the same will be started from 21 September 2021. The application process will be activated till 12 October 2021. The candidates are advised to check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details before applying to any post. Candidates can refer to the below details for the application process.

Important Dates:

Commencement of Submission of the online application process: 21 September 2021

Last date for submission of online application process: 12 October 2021

Last date for PWBD candidates to submit prescribed proforma for scribe through email: 18 October 2021

Last date for submitting the print copy of the application along with a document by ordinary post: 23 October

Last date for submitting the print copy of the application along with documents at the written test venue by hand: 24 October 2021

Written Test Tentative Date: 24 October 2021

Likely Date of publication of written test result: 11 November 2021

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) - 296 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U) - 35 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV - 65 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV- 27 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV - 64 Posts

Junior Quality Control Analyst -IV - 29 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety) - 14 Posts

Junior Material Assistant – IV / Junior Technical Assistant-IV - 4 Posts

Junior Nursing Assistant-IV - 1 Post

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) - Diploma in Chemical / Refinery & Petrochemical Engg. or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University with a minimum of 50% marks.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U) - Diploma in Mechanical or Electrical Engg. from recognized Institute/University & Boiler Competency Certificate.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV -for Guwahati, Gujarat, Mathura, Digboi and Bongaigaon Refinery 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved/identified for PwBD positions.

For Barauni, Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex and Paradip Refinery 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV- 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved/ identified for PwBD positions or Matric with ITI in Fitter Trade with Pass class.

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant - IV -3 years Diploma in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks.

Junior Quality Control Analyst -IV - B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry & Mathematics with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved/identified for PwBD positions.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety) - Matric plus Sub-Officers’ Course from NFSC-Nagpur or Equivalent (Regular Course) from any other recognized institute, with Heavy Vehicle Driving License.

Junior Material Assistant – IV / Junior Technical Assistant-IV - 3 years Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/Instrumentation Engg. from recognized Institute/University with a minimum of 50% marks.

Junior Nursing Assistant-IV -4 years B.Sc. (Nursing) or 3 years Diploma in Nursing & Midwifery or Gynaecology & Obstetrics from recognized Institute/University with a minimum of 50% marks.

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 26 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection methodology will comprise Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). The SPPT will be of qualifying nature.

Download IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 11 November 2021. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.