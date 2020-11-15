TRIFED Recruitment 2020 for 30 Procurement Executives Posts Across India

TRIFED Recruitment 2020: Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation India Limited (TRIFED) is conducting interview for the recruitment of Procurement Executives. Eligible female candidates can attend walk-in-interview from 17 November 2020 to 25 November 2020 between 10.00 A.M. to 5.30 P.M. at various Regional offices of TRIFED.

Walk-in-Interview:

Date - 17 November 2020 to 25 November 2020

Time - 10:00 AM to 05:30 PM

Venue - Various

TRIFED Vacancy Details

Procurement Executives - 30 Posts (02 Procurement Executives for each Regional Office and 04 for Regional Office, Guwahati)

Eligibility Criteria for Procurement Executives Posts

Educational Qualification:

Minimum 12th pass with fluency in English and local language. Computer operational knowledge is essential.

Experience:

Minimum one-year experience in retail marketing of products and product sourcing

Salary:

Persons possessing qualification of Intermediate but not graduates - Rs.18924/- p.m.

Persons possessing qualification of Graduation & above - Rs.20522/- p.m.

Selection Process for Procurement Executives Posts

The candidates shall be hired on the "Walk-in-Interview" basis and selected by appearing personally in the respective specified Offices.

How to Apply for TRIFED Procurement Executives Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates may attend walk in for the interview on scheduled date and time at concerned TRIFED Office given in the PDF link below on date and time

TRIFED Procurement Executives Notification PDF