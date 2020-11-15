TRIFED Recruitment 2020 for 30 Procurement Executives Posts Across India

TRIFED Recruitment 2020: Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation India Limited (TRIFED) is conducting interview for the recruitment of Procurement Executives. Eligible female candidates can attend walk-in-interview from 17 November 2020 to 25 November 2020 between 10.00 A.M. to 5.30 P.M. at various Regional offices of TRIFED.
Walk-in-Interview:
Date - 17 November 2020 to 25 November 2020
Time - 10:00 AM to 05:30 PM
Venue - Various
TRIFED Vacancy Details
Procurement Executives - 30 Posts (02 Procurement Executives for each Regional Office and 04 for Regional Office, Guwahati)
Eligibility Criteria for Procurement Executives Posts
Educational Qualification:
Minimum 12th pass with fluency in English and local language. Computer operational knowledge is essential.
Experience:
Minimum one-year experience in retail marketing of products and product sourcing
Salary:
- Persons possessing qualification of Intermediate but not graduates - Rs.18924/- p.m.
- Persons possessing qualification of Graduation & above - Rs.20522/- p.m.
Selection Process for Procurement Executives Posts
The candidates shall be hired on the "Walk-in-Interview" basis and selected by appearing personally in the respective specified Offices.
How to Apply for TRIFED Procurement Executives Recruitment 2020 ?
The Eligible candidates may attend walk in for the interview on scheduled date and time at concerned TRIFED Office given in the PDF link below on date and time