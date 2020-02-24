Search

Tripura HS Routine 2020- TBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2020

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE, has released the Tripura HS Routine 2020. Check the Tripura HS Routine 2020 below. 

Feb 24, 2020 10:57 IST
Tripura HS Routine 2020

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE, has released the Tripura HS Routine 2020. The authorities have published the TBSE HS Routine 2020 on the official website of the Tripura Board. The students appearing for the Tripura Board HS Examination 2020 are advised to save the Tripura HS Routine 12th Date Sheet 2020 from this page. 

Tripura HS Routine 2020/ TBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2020

The students can check the TBSE HS Time Table 2020 below: 

TBSE Board 12th Time Table 2020:

Dates

Subjects 

Timings: 12:00 noon - 3:15 p.m.

2nd March 2020

Monday

English

5th March 2020

Thursday

Bengali

Hindi

Kokborok

Mizo

 

11th March 2020

Wednesday

Chemistry

Political Science

Sociology

14th March 2020

Saturday

Physics 

Education 

Business Studies

17th March 2020

Tuesday

Biology

Accountancy

History

20th March 2020

Friday

Mathematics

Philosophy

23rd March 2020

Monday

Sanskrit

Statistics

25th March 2020

Wednesday

Economics

27th March 2020

Friday

Psychology

28th March 2020

Saturday

Music

Arabic

30th March 2020

Monday

Geography

31st March 2020

Tuesday

Home Management & Home Nursing

Nutrition

 

 

The above-mentioned table for TBSE Class 12th Routine 2020 is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. Any changes in the TBSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 made by the Tripura Board will be updated here too. The students appearing for the examination must carefully note down the Tripura class 12th Date Sheet 2020 from this page. The Tripura Board of Secondary Education commonly known as TBSE is the official authority responsible for publishing the TBSE HS Date Sheet 2020, conducts the Senior Secondary Examination for Tripura Board and is also responsible for the announcement of the Tripura Board class 12th Result 2020. 

