The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE, has released the Tripura HS Routine 2020. The authorities have published the TBSE HS Routine 2020 on the official website of the Tripura Board. The TBSE HS Routine 2020 mentioned below on this page is same as published by the authorities on the official website of the Tripura Board that is tbse.in.The students appearing for the Tripura Board HS Examination 2020 are advised to save the Tripura HS Routine 12th Date Sheet 2020 from this page.
Tripura HS Routine 2020/ TBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2020
TBSE Board 12th Time Table 2020:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
Timings: 12:00 noon - 3:15 p.m.
|
2nd March 2020
Monday
|
English
|
5th March 2020
Thursday
|
Bengali
Hindi
Kokborok
Mizo
|
11th March 2020
Wednesday
|
Chemistry
Political Science
Sociology
|
14th March 2020
Saturday
|
Physics
Education
Business Studies
|
17th March 2020
Tuesday
|
Biology
Accountancy
History
|
20th March 2020
Friday
|
Mathematics
Philosophy
|
23rd March 2020
Monday
|
Sanskrit
Statistics
|
25th March 2020
Wednesday
|
Economics
|
27th March 2020
Friday
|
Psychology
|
28th March 2020
Saturday
|
Music
Arabic
|
30th March 2020
Monday
|
Geography
|
31st March 2020
Tuesday
|
Home Management & Home Nursing
Nutrition
The above-mentioned table for TBSE Class 12th Routine 2020 is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. Any changes in the TBSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 made by the Tripura Board will be updated here too. The students appearing for the examination must carefully note down the Tripura class 12th Date Sheet 2020 from this page. The Tripura Board of Secondary Education commonly known as TBSE is the official authority responsible for publishing the TBSE HS Date Sheet 2020, conducts the Senior Secondary Examination for Tripura Board and is also responsible for the announcement of the Tripura Board class 12th Result 2020.