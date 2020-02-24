The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE, has released the Tripura HS Routine 2020. The authorities have published the TBSE HS Routine 2020 on the official website of the Tripura Board. The TBSE HS Routine 2020 mentioned below on this page is same as published by the authorities on the official website of the Tripura Board that is tbse.in.The students appearing for the Tripura Board HS Examination 2020 are advised to save the Tripura HS Routine 12th Date Sheet 2020 from this page.

Tripura HS Routine 2020/ TBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2020

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE, has published the Tripura HS Routine 2020 on the official website that is tbse.in . The students can check the TBSE HS Time Table 2020 below:

TBSE Board 12th Time Table 2020:

Dates Subjects Timings: 12:00 noon - 3:15 p.m. 2nd March 2020 Monday English 5th March 2020 Thursday Bengali Hindi Kokborok Mizo 11th March 2020 Wednesday Chemistry Political Science Sociology 14th March 2020 Saturday Physics Education Business Studies 17th March 2020 Tuesday Biology Accountancy History 20th March 2020 Friday Mathematics Philosophy 23rd March 2020 Monday Sanskrit Statistics 25th March 2020 Wednesday Economics 27th March 2020 Friday Psychology 28th March 2020 Saturday Music Arabic 30th March 2020 Monday Geography 31st March 2020 Tuesday Home Management & Home Nursing Nutrition

The above-mentioned table for TBSE Class 12th Routine 2020 is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. Any changes in the TBSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 made by the Tripura Board will be updated here too. The students appearing for the examination must carefully note down the Tripura class 12th Date Sheet 2020 from this page. The Tripura Board of Secondary Education commonly known as TBSE is the official authority responsible for publishing the TBSE HS Date Sheet 2020, conducts the Senior Secondary Examination for Tripura Board and is also responsible for the announcement of the Tripura Board class 12th Result 2020.