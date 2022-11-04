Tripura Police Recruiment 2022 for 1000 Constable Posts, Check Rally and Other Details

Tripura Police Recruitment 2022: Tripura Police is looking to recruit 1000 Constables. Check Notification, Rally Date and Time, Vacancy Break-Up and Other Details.

Tripura Police Recruitment 2022: Tripura Police has announced the vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Constable on tripurapolice.gov.in. Men and Women can attend the recruitment rally on the scheduled date and time. Tripura Police Constable Recruitment Rallies will be held from 10 November 2022 to 21 December 2022.

Students can check the vacancy details, rally date and time, eligibility, selection process and other details belowL

Tripura Police Constable Vacancy 2022

Category Vacancies UR 583 SC 328 ST 89 Total 1000

Tripura Police Constable Recruitment Rally Date and Time

Tripura Police Constable Educational Qualification:

General Category - The candidate should be Madhyamik or equivalent board exam.

SC/ST Category - 8th Class Passed

Tripura Police Constable Age Limit:

18 to 24 years

Tripura Police Physical Qualification:

For Men:

Height

UR/SC - Minimum 5’6

ST - Minimum 5’5

Chest

If the height of the candidate is 5’6 or more, then 31 (Unexpended) and 33 (Expended)

If the height of the candidate is less than 5’6 then 30 (Unexpended) and 32 (Expended)

For Women and Transgender:

Height

UR/SC - Minimum 5’0

ST - Minimum 4’11

Tripura Police Physical Endurance Test

For Men

Event Time/Target 4KM Run 21 minutes Long Jump 14 Feet Shot Put 18 Feet High Jump 4 Feet Pull Ups 5 Pull Ups at one go, maximum 2 attempts

For Women

Event Time/Target 1.6 KM Run 9 1/2 minutes Long Jump 10 1/2 Feet Shot Put 14 1/2 Feet High Jump 3.4 Feet Pull Ups 30 seconds

Selection Process for Tripura Police Constable Recruitment 2022



The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam - 85 Marks Interview - 15 Marks

The final appointment will be from the merit list to be determined on the basis of aggregate scores in the written exam and personal interaction.

Tripura Police Constable Notification