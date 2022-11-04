Tripura Police Recruiment 2022 for 1000 Constable Posts, Check Rally and Other Details

Tripura Police Recruitment 2022: Tripura Police has announced the vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Constable on tripurapolice.gov.in. Men and Women can attend the recruitment rally on the scheduled date and time. Tripura Police Constable Recruitment Rallies will be held from 10 November 2022 to 21 December 2022.
Students can check the vacancy details, rally date and time, eligibility, selection process and other details belowL
Tripura Police Constable Vacancy 2022
|Category
|Vacancies
|UR
|583
|SC
|328
|ST
|89
|Total
|1000
Tripura Police Constable Recruitment Rally Date and Time
Tripura Police Constable Educational Qualification:
- General Category - The candidate should be Madhyamik or equivalent board exam.
- SC/ST Category - 8th Class Passed
Tripura Police Constable Age Limit:
18 to 24 years
Tripura Police Physical Qualification:
For Men:
Height
- UR/SC - Minimum 5’6
- ST - Minimum 5’5
Chest
- If the height of the candidate is 5’6 or more, then 31 (Unexpended) and 33 (Expended)
- If the height of the candidate is less than 5’6 then 30 (Unexpended) and 32 (Expended)
For Women and Transgender:
Height
- UR/SC - Minimum 5’0
- ST - Minimum 4’11
Tripura Police Physical Endurance Test
For Men
|Event
|Time/Target
|4KM Run
|21 minutes
|Long Jump
|14 Feet
|Shot Put
|18 Feet
|High Jump
|4 Feet
|Pull Ups
|5 Pull Ups at one go, maximum 2 attempts
For Women
|Event
|Time/Target
|1.6 KM Run
|9 1/2 minutes
|Long Jump
|10 1/2 Feet
|Shot Put
|14 1/2 Feet
|High Jump
|3.4 Feet
|Pull Ups
|30 seconds
Selection Process for Tripura Police Constable Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written Exam - 85 Marks
- Interview - 15 Marks
The final appointment will be from the merit list to be determined on the basis of aggregate scores in the written exam and personal interaction.
Tripura Police Constable Notification