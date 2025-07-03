Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT at tpsc.tripura.gov.in – Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2025: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the notification pdf for the recruitment of Agriculture Officer, TAFS, Gr-I, Group-B Gazetted under the Department of culture and Farmers' Welfare, Govt. of Tripura.
The Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Notification 2025 pdf has been released with 136 vacancies on July 3, 2025 on the official website of Tripura PSC, tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
The Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Online Application procedure is set to start from July 24 and the last date to apply online is August 20, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must have completed bachelor degree in Agriculture/Horticulture from a recognised University/Institution.
Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2025: Overview
Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment PDF 2025 has been released on the official website. The online application is set to start from July 24, 2025. Check the table below for Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Recruiting Authority
|
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Agriculture Officer
|
Total Vacancies
|
136
|
Job Location
|
Tipura
|
Application Mode
|
Online Only
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
Interview
|
Official Website
|
tpsc.tripura.gov.in
|
Application Dates
|
July 24 - August 20, 2025
Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must download the official notification PDF, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, educational qualification, selection procedure, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF.
|
Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2025
Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Interested candidates must read all the eligibility criteria before applying for the announced vacancies. If at any stage of the recruitment it is found that candidates do not fulfil any of the eligibility criteria, then it may lead to the disqualification of their candidature.
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have completed bachelor degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture from a recognised university/ Institution.
Desirable:
i) Knowledge of Agro-climatic condition of Tripura.
ii) Knowledge of Bengali or Kokborok.
Residence: The applicant must have a Permanent Resident Certificate of Tripura (PRTC). This is in pursuance of the GA(P&T) Department Notification dated 07-07-2023.
Age Limit: The age of the candidate must not exceed 40 years as of August 20, 2025. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates.
