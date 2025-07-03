Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT at tpsc.tripura.gov.in – Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2025: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the notification pdf for the recruitment of Agriculture Officer, TAFS, Gr-I, Group-B Gazetted under the Department of culture and Farmers' Welfare, Govt. of Tripura.

The Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Notification 2025 pdf has been released with 136 vacancies on July 3, 2025 on the official website of Tripura PSC, tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Online Application procedure is set to start from July 24 and the last date to apply online is August 20, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must have completed bachelor degree in Agriculture/Horticulture from a recognised University/Institution.