Tripura PSC Mains Provisional Key 2021 Released for Civil Service Grade-II Post @tpsc.tripura.gov.in, Download PDF

Tripura PSC Civil Service Provisional Key 2021: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the Provisional Answer Key for the mains exam conducted for Civil Service/Police Service Grade-II Post. All such candidates appeared in the mains written examination for Civil Service/Police Service Grade-II Post can download the provisional answer key from the official website of the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) – tpsc.gov.in.

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has conducted the mains written examination for Civil Service/Police Service Grade-II Post on 12 March 2021. Commission has uploaded all the Four Test Booklet Series for General Studies Subject including A/B/C/D on the official website of The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC).

All such candidates who appeared in the mains written examination for Civil Service/Police Service Grade-II Post can download the provisional answer key available on the official website. However you can download the Tripura PSC Mains Provisional Key 2021 also from the link given below.

Direct Link for Tripura PSC Mains Provisional Key 2021 for Civil Service Grade-II Post





You May Read Also

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 92 Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: Tripura PSC Mains Provisional Key 2021 for Civil Service Grade-II Post