Tripura PSC Provisional Key 2021 for Personal Assistant Grade-II Post Released @tpsc.tripura.gov.in, Check Details
Tripura PSC Provisional Key 2021: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the Provisional Answer Key for the Personal Assistant Grade-II Post on its official website . All such candidates appeared in the written examination for the post of Personal Assistant Grade-II from the official website of the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) – tpsc.gov.in.
As per the short notification released, Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the Provisional Key for all the four series including A/B/C and D for Personal Assistant Grade-II Post on its official website. Commission had conducted the preliminary examination for Personal Assistant Grade-II Post on 17 January 2021.
All such candidates appeared in the preliminary examination for Personal Assistant Grade-II Post against advt no 06/2020 can check the Provisional Answer Key of Preliminary Examination for recruitment to Personal Assistant Grade-II on the official website of TPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for Tripura PSC Provisional Key 2021 for Personal Assistant Grade-II Post
How to Download: Tripura PSC Provisional Key 2021 for Personal Assistant Grade-II Post
- Visit the official website of Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) i.e. http://www.tpsc.gov.in/.
- Click on the Link “Whats New” given in the left Menu bar.
- A new page will open when you will need to click on the link related to "Provisional Answer Key of Preliminary Examination for recruitment to Personal Assistant Grade-II held on 17.01.2021 (Advt. No.06/2020)(Series A,B,C&D)".
- A New Window/page will open where you will find the PDF of the required Provisional Key.
- Your are advised to download and save a copy for future reference.