TS Inter Results 2023: Check Passing Marks Required to Qualify 1st and 2nd-year exams

Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year results 2023 have been announced today, May 9, 2023. Students can check the minimum passing marks, supplementary exams and mark memo details here.

TS Intermediate Result 2023 Minimum Passing Marks: Telangana Board Intermediate Result 2023 have been announced by the board officials. Candidates can check the TS Inter Year Result 2023 results through the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students can also click on the link given here to check the results.

Telangana Intermediate Vocational Results to be Declared Today

Along with the results for the regular students, the board will also be announcing the results for TS Inter 1st Year VOC Result 2023 and 2nd-year vocational exams. All those who have appeared for the Inter 1st year and the 2nd year vocational exams can also check their board results through the link given here.

Updated as on May 9, 2023 at 10:52 AM

TS Intermediate Result 2023 to be announced shortly

The link for candidates to check the TS Inter 1st Year Result 2023 2nd year result will be announced on the website by 11 am. Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets ready with them to check the board results.

Updated as on May 9,2023 at 10:43 AM

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will be announcing the TS inter 1st and 2nd year results today, May 9, 2023 The link for students to check the results will be available at 11 am. Candidates who have appeared for the TS intermediate exams will be able to check the results through the link given on the official website.

Telangana board has set minimum marks for candidates to be considered as passed in the board exams. Those scoring the minimum passing marks and above will be eligible for further admission procedures. Candidates can check on this page the minimum passing marks, compartment exams, and related details.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results will be available on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students can also click on the link given here to download the TS Inter marks memo.

TS Intermediate Results 2023: Minimum Passing Marks

According to the marking scheme followed by the board, a candidate will be considered as qualified or passed in the TSBIE Intermediate examinations if they secure a minimum prescribed 33% marks aggregate and individually in each subject. It is mandatory for students to secure the said minimum marks in order to be eligible for higher education admissions. Those unable to secure the required marks can appear for the supplementary exams.

TSBIE Intermediate Results 2023: Supplementary Exams

In case a student is unable to secure the required marks in one or more subjects, they will be eligible to apply and appear for the TS intermediate compartmental exam 2023. The board will conduct the compartmental exams for the students within a month from the declaration of the TSBIE Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year Results.

TS Intermediate Results 2023: Original marks memo

TS Intermediate results 2023 will be announced today. After the board results are announced, candidates will be able to download the marks memo through the link given on the website. Candidates can enter the hall ticket number in the result link to download the marks memo.