TSPSC 3rd Spell PET Date 2020 Released for Forest Beat Officer Posts @tspsc.gov.in, Check Schedule Here

TSPSC 3rd Spell PET Date 2020 for Forest Beat Officer: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the 3rd Spell PET Date 2020 for Forest Beat Officer posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the 3rd Spell PET for the FBO Posts can check the Schedule on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)-tspsc.gov.in.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is set to conduct the 3rd Spell Physical Test (Walking Test)(PET) from 04 August to 10 August 2020.

According to the short notification released by TSPSC, the list of 1218 (3rd Spell of shortlisted candidates) hall ticket numbers of provisionally admitted to Physical Test (Walking Test) for the post of Forest Beat Officer is in place of 1145 absentees and 78 not qualified candidates hosted on Commission’s website (www.tspsc.gov.in). The concern details of Venue & District - Day wise schedule with hall ticket numbers are hosted in Commission’s web site.

Notification further says," The candidates who are qualified in the 3rd Spell of Events which were conducted from 04/08/2020 to 10/08/2020 at erstwhile Districts will be required to attend Certificate Verification in online mode. Dates for uploading Certificates, Checklist etc., will be announced shortly on Commission’s website (www.tspsc.gov.in)."

Candidates should note that those who successfully qualify in Physical Test and Events will be called for verification of certificates.

