TSPSC DAO Exam Schedule 2022 (Out): Download Divisional Accounts Officer Post Admit Card Update

Telangana State PSC has released the exam date for the post of Divisional Accounts Officer on its official website-tspsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

TSPSC Divisional Accounts Officer Exam Date/Admit Card 2022 Update: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exam date for the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade - II on its official website. Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade - II on 26 February 2023. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade - II against Notification No.08/2022 can download TSPSC Divisional Accounts Officer Exam Date/Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website of TSPSC-tspsc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the TSPSC Divisional Accounts Officer Exam Date/Admit Card 2022 Update directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TSPSC Divisional Accounts Officer Exam Date/Admit Card 2022 Update



According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the written exam for the Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade - II in Director of Works Accounts through off-line mode on 26 February 2022 in offline mode. Exam will be conducted in Optical Mark Reader (OMR) based Recruitment test.

Candidates should note that Commission will upload the Admit Card for the above exam one week before the examination date on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link.

How to Download TSPSC Divisional Accounts Officer Exam Date/Admit Card 2022 Update