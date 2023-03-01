TSPSC Group 2 Exam Date 2023 Announced, Check Official Notification Here

TSPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2022-23: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a notice regarding the announcement of exam date of TSPSC Group 2 Services. According to the notice released by the TSPSC, the commission has decided to conduct the TSPSC Group 2 Services Exam on 29 and 30 August 2023. According to the official notification released earlier, this year there are a total of 783 vacancies for various posts in different departments under TSPSC Group 2 Services including Extension Officer, Municipal Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector, Assistant Development Officer, Assistant Section Officer, District Probation Officer, Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer/Assistant Tribal Development Officer and others. The last date to apply for these posts was 16 February 2023. Candidates can download the official notice regarding exam date by following steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSPSC at - https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the what's new section

Step 3: Click in link titled - Web Note - “TELANGANA STATE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION: HYDERABAD GROUP-II SERVICES (GENERAL RECRUITMENT) Notification No.28/2022”

Step 4: Read and download the notice for TSPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2022-23 exam date announcement.

Direct Link to Download the TSPSC Group 2 Services Exam Date Notice

TSPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2022-23: Exam Date

The exam dates for TSPSC Group 2 Services as announced via web note by TSPSC are 29 August 2023 and 30 August 2023.

Earlier the TSPSC has released a notification for recruitment to various posts in Group 2 Services of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The Last Date to apply was 16 February 2023. Candidates who have applied for these vacancies are advised to take notice of exam dates. The commission has also informed that the Admit Card will be made available on the official website of TSPSC one week before the proposed exam date. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates.