TSPSC Recruitment 2023 For 783 Naib Tahsildar, ASO Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

TSPSC has invited online application for the 783 Naib Tahsildar & Other Posts on its official website. Check TSPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TSPSC Group II Recruitment 2022 Notification: Telanagana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has published a notification for the 783 posts in various departments under Group II Services. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various posts including Extension Officer, Municipal Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector, Assistant Development Officer, Assistant Section Officer, District Probation Officer, Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer/Assistant Tribal Development Officer and others.

The process of online application for TSPSC Group II Recruitment 2022 Notification will commence from 18 January 2023 and last date is 16 February 2023.

Notification Details TSPSC Group II Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Advt No: 28/2022

Important Date TSPSC Group II Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 18 January 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application:16 February 2023

Vacancy Details TSPSC Group II Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Municipal Commissioner Gr.III: 11

Assistant Commercial Tax Officer: 59

Naib Tahsildar: 98

Sub-Registrar Grade-II: 14

Assistant Registrar: 63

Assistant Labour Officer: 09

Mandal Panchayat Officer [Extension Officer]: 126

Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector: 97

Assistant Development Officer: 38

Assistant Section Officer (GAD ): 165

Assistant Section Officer(LS): 15

Assistant Section Officer (FD): 25

Assistant Section Officer (Law Department): 07

Assistant Section Officer (TSEC): 02

District Probation Officer Gr-II: 11

Assistant BC Development Officer: 17

Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer: 09

Assistant Social Welfare Officer: 17

Eligibility Criteria TSPSC Group II Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Municipal Commissioner: Bachelor from any University

Assistant Commercial Tax Officer: Degree of any University

Naib Tahsildar: Degree of any University

Sub-Registrar Grade-II: Degree of any University

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/selection proces of the posts.

TSPSC Group II Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF





How To Apply TSPSC Group II Recruitment 2022 Notification: First of all visit the website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) and fill the OTR application if not registered earlier to obtain TSPSC ID.

Click on the online Application Link provided on the Website, then enter TSPSC ID and Date of Birth and login with OTP received to proceed further application process.