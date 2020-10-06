TSPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Declared for Assistant Professor Posts @tspsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

TSPSC Interview Schedule 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the posts of Assistant Professor in Clinical Department on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Interview for the Assistant Professor Posts can check Interview Schedule available on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)- tspsc.gov.in/.

According to the short notification released by the TSPSC, the Interview for the Assistant Professor in Clinical Department against advertisement no. 49/2017 will be conducted from 13 to 16 October 2020. Candidates who have qualified for the Interview round can check the Schedule available on the official website.

Commission has released the details of the Interview Schedule in accordance with the Faculty and roll number of candidates. Candidates will have to appear for the Interview as per the schedule uploaded on the official website.

It is noted that earlier Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Provisional List of Candidates qualified for the posts of Assistant Professor in Clinical Department for the Interview round.

All such candidates qualified for the Assistant Professor Posts in Clinical Department can check the details Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

