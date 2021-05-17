TSPSC Online Application Date 2021 for Senior/Junior Assistant Typist Post Extended @tspsc.gov.in, Check Details

TSPSC Online Application Date 2021: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has extended the last date of submission for online application for Senior/Junior Assistant cum Typist Post. Now candidates can submit their online application till 31 May 2021. All such candidates who have to apply for the Senior/Junior Assistant Typist Post can check the short notification available on the official website of TSPSC.i.e-tspsc.gov.in.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application due to lockdown across the state.

Short notification further says, "It is hereby informed that lockdown imposed across the State of Telangana from 12.5.2021 to 21.5.2021, Hence, the submission of online application for the above said posts has been extended up to 31.5.2021. All required certificates must be uploaded on the website along with the application form and applications without certificates submitted online cannot be considered."

