UGC NET June 2025 Result Releasing on July 22 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Check here Steps to Download

UGC NET June 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET june 2025 result on July 22, 2025, on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET result determines eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.
NTA has already released the UGC NET June 2025 exam was conducted between June 25 and June 29, 2025 and the UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key was released on the official website on July 6, 2025 and the last date to raise objection was July 8, 2025. Now NTA will soon release the result of the UGC NET June 2025 exam.
UGC NET June 2025 Result: Overview
The UGC NET June 2025 Result will be released soon on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The provisional answer key was released on July 7, 2025 and the result will be published soon. Check the table below for UGC NET June 2025 Result Key Highlights.
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
UGC NET June 2025
|
Exam Conducted
|
June 25 to June 29, 2025
|
Answer Key Released
|
July 6, 2025
|
Result Expected Date
|
July 22, 2024
|
Official Website
|
ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET June 2025 Result Download Link
NTA will release the UGC NET 2025 on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in and the candidates will be able to download their result by providing their registration number and password. Here, we will provide the direct link to download the Result once it gets officially released. Check below official notice.
National Testing Agency will announce the result of UGC NET June 2025 cycle on 22nd July 2025.— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 17, 2025
How to Check UGC NET June 2025 Result?
Candidates will be able to check the result from the direct link above (to be provided once the result gets officially released) or by following the simple steps listed below.
- Visit the official website of UGC, ugcnet.nta.ac.in
- On the home page, click on the UGC NET June 2025 Result.
- Provide your details, such as registration number and password
- Check your details mentioned on the result page and your qualification status
- Download your result pdf for future reference.
