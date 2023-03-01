UGC NET Phase 3 Admit Card 2023 Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 under Phase 3 has been released by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 01 March 2023. Candidates who are going to attend University Grants Commission (UGC) – National Eligibility Test on 28 February 2023 and on 01 and 02 March 2023 can download UGC NET 2023 Admit Card.

UGC NET Phase 3 Admit Card Link is provided on the official website (ugcnet.nta.nic.in). The candidates can also download NTA UGC NET Admit Card using their Application No. and Date of Birth along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein by clicking on the link provided in this article below.

UGC NET Phase 3 Admit Card Download Link - Click Here

UGC NET Exam Date 2023

The exam will be conducted for a total of 8 subjects. The candidates can check the exam schedule in the table below:

Subject Code Subject Shift 80 Geography 03 March 2023 in Shift- I & II 63 Mass Communication and Journalism 03 March 2023 in Shift- I 08 Commerce 04 March 2023 in Shift- I & II 20 Hindi 05 March 2023 in Shift- I & II 21 Kannada 05 March 2023 in Shift- I & II 26 Tamil 05 March 2023 in Shift- I & II 38 Marathi 05 March 2023 in Shift- I & II 02 Political Science 06 March 2023 in Shift- I & II

The candidates should affix their photograph and left-hand thumb impression at the foot of the Declaration/Undertaking and also get the signature of their parent affixed at the space provided, before reaching the centre.

How to Download UGC NET Phase 3 Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download UGC NET Hall Ticket Phase 3 through the official website by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Release of Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-III’

Step 3: Candidates can use their application number, and date of birth

Step 4: Download NTA UGC NET December Admit Card

Step 5:Take the print out of the admit card

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase III, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in