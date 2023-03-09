UGC NET Phase 5 Exam Date 2023 OUT @ugcnet.nta.nic.in : Check Admit Card & Other Details

The University Grants Commission (UGC)) has released the UGC NET Phase 5 Exam Dates 2023 for the UGC NET 2023. Candidates can check the information related to the UGC NET Phase 5 Exam Dates 2023, including the steps to download the admit card, important dates, and other relevant information in the article below.

UGC NET Phase 5 Exam Dates 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently announced the Phase 5 exam dates for the UGC NET December cycle. The city intimation slip for the same was released on March 7, 2023, providing candidates with the necessary information on the exam center and other details. The Phase 5 exam will be held for 9 subjects, and the exam is scheduled to take place from March 13 to March 15, 2023.

The UGC NET December cycle exam is being conducted in two shifts, i.e., shift 1 and shift 2, which take place between 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, respectively. It is essential for candidates to check the list of subjects and shift timings for the exam to prepare accordingly.

The UGC NET December cycle exam has been scheduled from February 21 to March 15, 2023, and it is crucial for candidates to check the exam pattern and syllabus before the exam. The candidates can check the list of subjects and the shift timings for the UGC NET December cycle in the article provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

It is advised that candidates read the complete article to gain a better understanding of the Phase 5 shift timing, dates, subject list, and exam pattern. By doing so, candidates can prepare better for the exam and improve their chances of performing well.

UGC NET UGC 2023 Overview

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the UGC NET Admit Card 2023 for Phase 5 on its official website. Candidates can download the admit card using their registration number and password created during registration. Here is the overview of UGC NET Phase 5 Examination 2023

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Details Exam Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Commission University Grants Commission Exam Name UGC NET 2023 Category Admit Card UGC NET Admit Card 2023 {Phase 5} Available Soon UGC NET Exam Date 2023 21st February to 10th March 2023 UGC NET Shifts Shift-1: 9 am to 12 pm Shift-2: 3 pm to 6 pm Official Website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

NET UGC 2023 Important Dates

Subject for UGC NET Phase 5 Exam Date Time Slot Oriya 13th March 2023 Both Shifts Environmental Science 13th March 2023 Shift 1 Home Science 13th March 2023 Shift 2 Library and Information Science 13th March 2023 Shift 2 Labour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management 14th March 2023 Shift 1 Education 14th March 2023 Both Shifts Social Work 14th March 2023 Shift 2 Psychology 15th March 2023 Shift 1 Sanskrit 15th March 2023 Shift 1

Candidates can download the UGC NET Phase 5 Exam Intimation Slip 2023 from the download link given below.

Steps to Download UGC NET Admit Card Phase 5

The candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to download the UGC NET Phase 5 admit card once it is available on the official website of UGC.

The steps to download the UGC NET admit card are as follows:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC NET (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/).

Step 2: Click on the "Download Admit Card" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your UGC NET admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of it.

Details Mentioned in UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card

The UGC NET 2023 admit card includes important details about the candidate such as name, roll number, application number, category, date of birth, photograph, signature, father's name, gender and disability status, exam date, exam shift and time, exam center address, reporting time, NET subject applied for, gate closing time of the center, and exam day instructions.

It is important for candidates to verify that all the information mentioned in the admit card is accurate and matches the information provided during the application submission process.

If there are any discrepancies in the information provided in the admit card, candidates should contact the helpline number provided by NTA (0120-6895200) on working days between 10 am to 6:00 pm to report the issue.

In case the issue cannot be resolved online, the candidate will still be allowed to appear in the exam using the already issued admit card.

It is crucial to keep in mind that the admit card includes significant details, including your name, roll number, exam center address, exam date, reporting time, and other important exam instructions. Hence, it is advisable to thoroughly verify all the information given in the admit card before taking the examination.