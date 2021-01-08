UGVCL Answer Key 2020-21 for Vidyut Sahayak and Other Posts Released @ugvcl.com, Submit Objection before 10 Jan

UGVCL Answer Key 2020-21: Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL) has released the answer key for CBT (Computer Based Test) for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Jr Assistant), HSE Officer, Assistant HSE Officer, Assistant Law Officer and Jr. Programmer. Candidates can download UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Answer Key and Other from the official website of UGVCL i.e. ugvcl.com.

In case, candidate has objection, if any, against question paper/provisional answer key can submit his/her objection through online mode on or before 10 January 2021 upto 6 PM .

UGVCL Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download UGVCL Provisional Answer Key and submit objection through the link below:

UGVCL Answer Key Download Link

UHVCL Answer Key and Objection Notice PDF

As per the official notice, “For a single objection, candidate is required to pay Rs. 500/- plus other charges/taxes through payment modes reflected on the screen. In case if objection of candidate is found correct, Rs. 500/- shall be refunded to the candidates. Unsolicited queries/objections raised on other platforms will not be entertained and objections registered on this platform will only be considered.”

How to Download UGVCL Answer Key 2020 ?

Go to official website of UGVCL - ugvcl.com Click on ‘Career’ Tab available on the homepage Click on the link - ‘UGVCL Answer Key Link is available on website titled “OBJECTION TRACKER FOR ONLINE EXAMINATION HELD ON 22ND, 23RD , 24TH AND 29TH DECEMBER,2020’ A new page will open where you need to enter your Roll Number, Select Date of Birth, Date of Exam,Exam Shift and enter the text Click on ‘Submit’ Button Download UGVCL Answer Key and submit objection, if any

The exam was conducted by UGVCL on 22, 23, 24 and 29 December,2020 for Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant), HSE Officer, Asstt. HSE Officer, Asstt. Law Officer and Jr. Programmer Posts.