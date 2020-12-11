UGVCL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Vidyut Sahayak/ Junior Engineer (JE) Posts @ugvcl.com

UGVCL Recruitment 2020: Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. (UGVCL) Gujarat has published recruitment notifications for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UGVCL JE Recruitment on or before 28 December 2020.
The selected candidate shall be appointed initially for the period of Five years as Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) and may be considered for appointment to the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical/Civil) on regular establishment, in the pay scale of Rs. 45400-101200/- subject to satisfactory completion of Five years as Vidyut Sahayak.
Important Date
Last Date of Online Application - 28 December 2020
UGVCL Vacancy Details
- Vidyut Sahayak/ Junior Engineer Electrical - 20 Posts
- Vidyut Sahayak/ Junior Engineer Civil - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (JE) Post
Educational Qualification:
- Vidyut Sahayak/ Junior Engineer Electrical - Full time B.E.(Electrical)/ B.Tech.(Electrical) in regular mode from recognized University duly approved by UGC/AICTE with minimum 55% in final year without ATKT.
- Vidyut Sahayak/ Junior Engineer Civil - Full time B.E.(Civil)/ B.Tech.(Civil) in regular mode from recognized University duly approved by UGC/AICTE with minimum 55% in final year without ATKT
Age Limit:
- For Unreserved Category - 35 years
- For Reserved Category – 40 Years
Selection Procedure for UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (JE) Post
The exam will be conducted through Online mode considering the number of eligible candidates registered on On-line portal.
How to Apply for UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (JE) Recruitment 2020 ?
The Eligible and interetsed candidates can apply online for UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment through the UGVCL’s Website www.ugvcl.com on or before 28 December 2020.
Application Fee:
Rs. 500/- (Rs.250.00 for ST & SC candidate) through Online Mode i.e. Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.
UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (JE) Electrical Recruitment Notification PDF
UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (JE) Civil Recruitment Notification PDF
