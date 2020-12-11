UGVCL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Vidyut Sahayak/ Junior Engineer (JE) Posts @ugvcl.com

UGVCL Recruitment 2020: Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. (UGVCL) Gujarat has published recruitment notifications for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UGVCL JE Recruitment on or before 28 December 2020.

The selected candidate shall be appointed initially for the period of Five years as Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) and may be considered for appointment to the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical/Civil) on regular establishment, in the pay scale of Rs. 45400-101200/- subject to satisfactory completion of Five years as Vidyut Sahayak.

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application - 28 December 2020

UGVCL Vacancy Details

Vidyut Sahayak/ Junior Engineer Electrical - 20 Posts

Vidyut Sahayak/ Junior Engineer Civil - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (JE) Post

Educational Qualification:

Vidyut Sahayak/ Junior Engineer Electrical - Full time B.E.(Electrical)/ B.Tech.(Electrical) in regular mode from recognized University duly approved by UGC/AICTE with minimum 55% in final year without ATKT.

Vidyut Sahayak/ Junior Engineer Civil - Full time B.E.(Civil)/ B.Tech.(Civil) in regular mode from recognized University duly approved by UGC/AICTE with minimum 55% in final year without ATKT

Age Limit:

For Unreserved Category - 35 years

For Reserved Category – 40 Years

Selection Procedure for UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (JE) Post

The exam will be conducted through Online mode considering the number of eligible candidates registered on On-line portal.

How to Apply for UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (JE) Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible and interetsed candidates can apply online for UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment through the UGVCL’s Website www.ugvcl.com on or before 28 December 2020.

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/- (Rs.250.00 for ST & SC candidate) through Online Mode i.e. Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.

UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (JE) Electrical Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link

UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (JE) Civil Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link