UKMRC Recruitment 2020-21, Applications invited for 15 AM, JE, PRO & Other vacancies, Apply Online @ukmrc.org

Uttarakhand Metro Rail, Urban Infrastructure & Building Construction Corporation Limited (UKMRC) is hiring candidates for various posts including General Manager, Manager/ Architect, PRO, AM (Admn, Finance, Civil) and others. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details. 

Dec 17, 2020 11:56 IST
UKMRC Recruitment 2020-21: Uttarakhand Metro Rail, Urban Infrastructure & Building Construction Corporation Limited (UKMRC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Dy. General Manager, Manager/ Architect, PRO, AM (Admn, Finance, Civil), Office superintendent, JE (Civil, S&T), Legal Assistant, Draftsman and Surveyor. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at ukmrc.org on or before 14 January 2021.

Important Dates:

Notification Release Date: 15 December 2020

Last date of receipt of applications: 14 January 2021 upto 1700 hours

UKMRC Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

  1. General Manager (Civil/ Electrical)- 3 Posts
  2. Manager/ Architect: 1 Post
  3. PRO: 1 Post
  4. AM (Finance, Civil, Admn): 3 Posts
  5.  Office Superintendent: 2 Posts
  6. JE (Civil, S&T): 2 Posts
  7.  Legal Assistant: 1 Post
  8. Draftsman: 1 Post
  9. Surveyor: 1 Post

UKMRC Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  1. General Manager (Civil/ Electrical)- BE/B.Tech. (Civil) or it's equivalent (AICTE approved).
  2. Manager/ Architect: Bachelor Degree in Architecture.
  3. PRO: The candidate shall be PG/PGDMC/ Masters in Mass Communication/ Journalism from a recognized university in regular course.
  4. AM (Finance, Civil, Admn): The candidate should be Graduate. The candidate having 02 years MBA (Full time) from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute will be given preference.
  5. Office Superintendent: Graduation in any discipline The candidate having Post Graduation in Human Resource Management from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute. will be given preference.
  6. JE (Civil, S&T): Three years Engineering Diploma in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/Institute.
  7. Legal Assistant: The candidate must be a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from a recognized university.
  8. Draftsman: Candidate must possess Diploma in Civil Engineering from a reputed Institute recognized by Govt. and post qualification experience in Auto CAD & designing of large infrastructure projects/Railways /Metro Rails.
  9. Surveyor: Candidate must possess ITI/Diploma in AutoCAD in Civil Engineering from a reputed Institute recognized by Govt. and should have handled all latest equipment’s independently and carried out survey works in large infrastructure projects.

UKMRC Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit - For Working Officers: Maximum- 58 years.

Download UKMRC Recruitment 2020-21 Official Notification PDF Here

UKMRC Recruitment 2020-21 Application Form

Official Website

How to apply for UKMRC Recruitment 2020-21
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to Company Secretary, Uttarakhand Metro Rail, Urban Infrastructure and Building Construction Corporation Limited (UKMRC). 4 th Floor, SCI Tower, Opposite Mahindra Showroom, Haridwar Bye Pass Road, Ajabpur,  Dehradun–248121, Uttarakhand latest by 14 January 2021.

