UKPSC Admit Card 2019 for ARO and Other Released @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Rejected Candidates List

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has uploaded the admit card for various posts including Assistant Review Officer (ARO), Translator, Typist and Assistant Librarian. Candidates can download the UKPSC Admit Card by visiting official website or through the link below:



UKPSC Admit Card 2019 Download

All candidates who are appearing in UKPSC Exam 2019 can download their admit card from UKPSC official website ukpsc.gov.in, once released. They will be required to enter their USER NAME and PASSWORD to download UKPSC ARO Admit Card 2019. No admit card will be sent by post. The exam will be held at Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, Roorkee Nagar, Pauri Nagar, Almora, Haldwani, and Srinagar.

As per the official notice released on 5 Dec, UKPSC Exam will be conducted on 29 December 2019 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 1 PM.

UKPSC Exam Rejected Candidates List PDF

UKPSC ARO Translator Typist Assistant Librarian Admit Card Notice

UKPSC has released the list of rejected candidates for UKPSC Exam 2018 for Assistant Review Officer (ARO), Translator, Typist and Assistant Librarian Posts. 1543, 212 and 90 candidates are rejected for respective post of ARO, Typist and Translator Posts for not submitting fee before the last date. 106 Candidates are rejected for the post of ARO and Typist Posts for submitting more than one application. Candidates can check the complete UKPSC Rejected Candidates List through the link given below.

There will be objective type questions of 200 marks from General Science (ii) Current Affairs (National & International) (iii) Indian History & World History (iv) Indian Geography & World Geography (v) Legal Glossary (vi) Legal History MM: 200 (vii) Knowledge of Uttarakhand (History, Geography,Economy & Polity Based) (viii) Constitution of India (ix) Computer Science & its Applications. The time allotted to be complete the test is 2 hours.