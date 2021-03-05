UKPSC Admit Card 2021 for Lecturer Out @ukpsc.gov.in: Download Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education Group C Call Letter Here

UKPSC Admit Card 2021 Download: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has uploaded the admit card of screening test (objective type) for the post of Lecturer. Candidates, who are going to appear in Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman cadre-group 'C') Service (General and Women's Branch) Exam-2020, can download UKPSC Lecturer Admit Card from the official website i.e. ukpsc.gov.in.

UKPSC Admit Card link is given below. Candidates can download Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

UKPSC Admit Card Download Link

How to Download UKPSC Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of UKPSC - ukpsc.gov.in At the bottom of the homepage, click on the link - 'उत्तराखण्ड विशेष अधीनस्थ शिक्षा (प्रवक्ता संवर्ग-समूह ‘ग’) सेवा (सामान्य एवं महिला शाखा) परीक्षा-2020 हेतु प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने के सम्बन्ध में विज्ञप्ति' given under 'Recent Updates' It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on 'प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु यहां क्लिक करें।' A new page will open where you are required to choose among three option - Login with Email ID and Password

OR Login with Application No. and Date of birth OR Login with Name, Father's Name and Date of birth Enter your details Download UKPSC Group C Admit Card

UKPSC Group C Exam is scheduled to be held on 21 March 2021 (Sunday) at various exam centres.

UKPSC Admit Card Notice Download

UKPSC Lecturer Exam Instructions

UKPSC Group C Exam Pattern

There will be 200 questions. The total marks of the exam are 200 and the total time duration of the exam is 3 hours. Candidates can choose the subjects from the following:

Hindi English Sanskrit Physics Chemistry Maths Biology Civics Economics History Geography Sociology Arts Psychology Commerce Agriculture

Candidates can check the syllabus of the exam through the link below:

UKPSSC Group C Exam Syllabus Download

A total of 571 candidates vacancies are available for the post of Lecturer. UKPSC had published the recrutiment notification for Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman Cadre-Group 'C') Services (General Branch and Women's Branch) Exam 2020 in the month of October 2020.