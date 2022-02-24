UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card 2022 To Release Tomorrow @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Mains Schedule

UKPSC has released short notice regarding Admit Card/Mains Schedule for the post of Assistant Geologist on its official website-ukpsc.gov.in. Check Process to Download.

UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released short notice regarding Admit Card/Mains Schedule for the post of Assistant Geologist (Scientific Branch). Commission will conduct the Assistant Geologist (Scientific Branch) (Main)Examination on 14 March 2022.

Candidates qualified for the Assistant Geologist (Scientific Branch ) (Main) Examination round can download the UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website of UKPSC-ukpsc.gov.in.

You can download the UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit the official website of UKPSC.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in. Go to the Recent Update Section available on the home page. Click on the link-“सहायक भू-वैज्ञानिक (वैज्ञानिक शाखा) परीक्षा-2021 के सम्बन्ध में विज्ञप्ति एवं अभ्यर्थियों के प्रत्यावेदनों का निस्तारण आदेश”available on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update. Candidates can download and save the UKPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update for future reference.

As per the short notice released, UKPSC has decided to conduct the Assistant Geologist (Scientific Branch ) (Main) Examination on 14 March 2022 (Monday). Commission has conducted the Document Verification/Objection by the candidates on or before 27 January 2022. Based on the same, Commission has declared the list of candidates qualified for the mains exam for Assistant Geologist (Scientific Branch) post.

Commission will conduct the mains written exam in objective mode on 14 March 2022. Candidates qualified for the mains exam round can download their Mains Admit Card from the official website from 25 February 2022 after providing their login credentials.

