UKPSC APS Mains Exam 2022 Update: Apply Online for Private Secretary Post Till Apr 6@ukpsc.gov.in, Check Details

UKPSC has released the online application schedule for the Additional Private Secretary post on its official website - ukpsc.net.in. Download PDF here.

UKPSC APS Mains Exam 2022 Update: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the online apply schedule for the post of Additional Private Secretary. Candidates who have qualified successfully in the prelims exam for the Additional Private Secretary post exam can download the notice available on the official website - ukpsc.net.in.

As per the short notice released, candidates qualified in the prelims exam for the Additional Private Secretary post can submit their online mains exam form on or before 06 April 2022. Commission has uploaded the details PDF of the online apply schedule/Check List/List of document to be attached and other updates on its official website.

You can download the UKPSC APS Mains Exam 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UKPSC APS Mains Exam 2022 Update Check Updates

Go to the UKPSC Application Portal -ukpsc.gov.in. Click on ‘अपर निजी सचिव परीक्षा-2021 (महाधिवक्ता कार्यालय, उत्तराखण्ड, नैनीताल) के सम्बन्ध में विज्ञप्ति, चैकलिस्ट, नाम में भिन्नता के संबंध में स्वघोषणा प्रपत्र एवं ऑनलाईन आवेदन पत्र डाउनलोड करने के संबंध में’on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the UKPSC APS Mains Exam 2022 Update in a new window. Download and save the UKPSC APS Mains Exam 2022 Update for your future reference.

It is noted that UKPSC has released the list of qualified candidates in the prelims exam for Additional Private Secretary on 11 March 2022. All the shortlisted candidates will have to fill their application form for the Mains Exam.

You can download the UKPSC APS Mains Exam 2022 Update directly from the link given below.