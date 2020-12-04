UKPSC Result 2020 Out for Assistant Professor Economics and Sanskrit Subjects @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Cut Off

UKPSC Assistant Professor Result 2020: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the result for the Assistant Professor Posts for the Economics and Sanskrit Subjects on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the interview round for the Assistant Professor posts can check their result from the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) -ukpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has uploaded the result for the Assistant Professor for the Sanskrit/Economics subjects on its official website.

It is noted that Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has earlier conducted the interview for the Sanskrit Subject from 18-20 November 2020. Interview for the Assistant Professor Posts for Economics was held from 9-11 November 3030. Commission has released the merit list based on the performance in the Interview.

Commission has also released the cut off marks for various category for the Assistant Professor Posts for these subjects on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the interview round for the Assistant Professor posts can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for UKPSC Result 2020 for Assistant Professor Economics/Sanskrit





How to Download: UKPSC Result 2020 for Assistant Professor Economics/Sanskrit