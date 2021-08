UKPSC Combined Civil Upper Subordinate Service Exam (Uttarakhand PCS) 2021: Apply Online for 224 Posts @ukpsc.gov.in

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has published the notification Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (Upper PCS) at ukpsc.gov.in. Details Here.

UKPSC Combined Civil Upper Subordinate Service Exam 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is inviting application for recruitment of various posts under Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (Upper PCS) at ukpsc.gov.in. Interested candidates possessing relevant qualification can apply for UKPSC Recruitment 2021 from 10 August to 30 August 2021.

A total of 224 vacancies are available for the posts such as Deputy Superintendent of Police, Finance Officer, Information Officer, Block Development Officer (BDO) and various other.

The candidates can check the more details such as vacancy break-up educational qualification, experience, selection criteria below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 10 August 2021 Last Date of Online Application - 30 August 2021

Vacancy Details

Post Name General OBC EWS SC ST Total Deputy Superintendent of Police 06 0 02 01 0 10 Finance Officer 09 03 01 05 0 18 Assistant Divisional Transport Officer 05 02 1 03 0 11 Assistant Director Industry / Manager 09 02 02 03 01 17 District Supply Officer Food, Civil 02 0 0 02 0 04 Sub Divisional Marketing Officer 02 0 0 01 0 03 Assistant Registrar 16 04 02 06 0 28 Assistant Labor Commissioner 04 01 01 01 0 07 Assistant Director Factory / Boiler 01 0 01 0 0 02 Assistant Cane Commissioner 02 0 0 02 0 04 Deputy Education Officer 01 0 0 0 0 01 Assistant Director Fisheries 19 03 04 05 0 31 Assistant Director Sanskrit Education Deptt. 02 0 0 01 0 03 District Tourism Development Officer 02 0 0 02 0 04 Publicity Officer 0 0 0 01 0 01 Assistant Director / Agriculture and Land Conservation 02 01 0 0 0 03 Assistant Director Statistics 01 0 0 0 0 01 Director Agriculture and Land Conservation 01 0 0 0 0 01 Assistant Director Chemical 01 0 0 01 0 02 Assistant Director Horticulture 02 0 0 0 0 02 Food Processing Officer 03 0 0 0 0 03 Horticulture Development Officer 12 03 02 02 01 20 Plant Protection Officer 03 0 0 0 0 03 Mushroom Growth Officer 01 0 0 01 0 02 Assistant Directory Chemicals 01 0 0 0 0 01 Assistant Director Botany 04 0 0 0 0 04 Statistical Officer 01 0 0 0 0 01 Information Officer 06 03 02 01 0 12 Transport Tax Officer 01 01 01 02 0 05 Child Development Project Officer 10 02 02 05 0 19

UKPSC Civil Service Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Graduation in any stream from recognzied university

Age Limit

21 to 42 years

UKPSC Civil Service Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Prelims Exam Mains Exam Interview

How to Apply for UKPSC Civil Service 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website from 10 August to 30 August 2021.